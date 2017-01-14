Dose: What's under the Hood?

The Process and Russell Westbrook did it again, Rodney Hood is on fire, and Nicolas Batum was back in a nine-game Friday in the Association. You can follow me on Twitter by clicking here.
Sixers 102, Hornets 93 – The Process (Joel Embiid) had 24 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks as the Sixers won their third straight game. Embiid won’t play on Saturday (rest). Ersan Ilyasova hit just 5-of-14 shots for 12 points, but hit two 3-pointers and had two steals, and Robert Covington had 11 points, six rebounds, a steal, a block and three 3-pointers on 4-of-10 shooting. T.J. McConnell wasn’t great, but did have eight dimes to go with his four points, and is a must-own player these days. Dario Saric had 15 points, six boards and four 3-pointers after a dud on Wednesday, and has been highly inconsistent all season. Nerlens Noel was quiet with six points and two rebounds in 20 minutes, but is worth owning with Jahlil Okafor completely out of the rotation. Sergio Rodriguez had 11 points and four assists, but played just 16 minutes, and McConnell is the guy you want to own here.
Nicolas Batum was finally back from his knee injury and had 19 points, four boards, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a 3-pointer. Get him back in your lineup. Cody Zeller started at center and had 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had a 12-12 double-double, and Kemba Walker had 17 points and three assists after hitting just 7-of-23 shots. Zeller is worth owning as Charlotte’s starting center and his return hurts Frank Kaminsky (22 minutes, 5 points) and Spencer Hawes, who got a DNP.
Raptors 132, Nets 113 – The Raptors starting five was great last night. DeMar DeRozan scored 28, Kyle Lowry had 20 and a fun stat line, DeMarre Carroll had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers, Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Lucas Nogueira, who started for Patrick Patterson, who was out with a knee injury. Cory Joseph and Terrence Ross were solid off the bench, but neither is worth owning due to inconsistency. However, Carroll has now played well in three straight and finally looks like he’s turning the corner, so pick him up and hope for the best. Nogueira is also probably worth grabbing in most leagues after averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over his last five games. But I am worried about him getting consistent minutes, and he’s been helped by Patterson’s injury lately.
For the Nets, who have lost nine straight, Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 23 points and five 3-pointers, and has played well in five straight, making him worth a pickup. Spencer Dinwiddie started at point guard for injured Isaiah Whitehead (knee) and had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three 3-pointers, making him worth a short-term look if Whitehead (and Jeremy Lin) misses more time. I thought Sean Kilpatrick would play well in this one as the backup PG, but he fizzled in 22 minutes with six points off the bench. Trevor Booker also fizzled with six points, seven rebounds and four assists. The guys to own here are Brook Lopez (20 points), Booker, Bogdanovic, Kilpatrick and possibly Dinwiddie if he keeps starting. Starter Joe Harris scored 11 and had 15 in his last game, but I still don’t really trust him.
Bucks 116, Heat 108 – Jabari Parker stayed hot with 24 points and three 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo added a stellar 19-8-6-1-1 line, and Malcolm Brogdon added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a 3-pointer in the win. Brogdon has been must-own for a while now, but Jason Kidd is hinting that Matthew Dellavedova may retake the job once he’s at 100 percent. Tony Snell scored 14, but can be ignored, while Greg Monroe (16 & 11) is clearly the center to own in Milwaukee. Michael Beasley is worth keeping an eye on. He had 11 points and seven boards on 7-of-7 shooting and has scored in double digits in three straight. But two of those were without Giannis, for the most part.
The Heat got 19 a piece from Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside, Luke Babbitt finally played well with 16 points and four 3-pointers, and Dion Waiters had 13 points, six dimes and two 3-pointers in another start for Josh Richardson (foot). Waiters is worth using for as long as Richardson is out, while this was Babbitt’s first decent game since November, even though he’s been starting for the Heat. I’m not picking him up, but will keep an eye on him. James Johnson had 10 points, 12 assists, two blocks and a 3-pointer in a team-high 38 minutes and remains a must-own player, while Tyler Johnson kept it going with 14 points, five assists, three steals, two blocks and a 3-pointer. He’s also must-own at this point.
Celtics 103, Hawks 101 – The night’s best game saw Isaiah Thomas go for 28 points, nine assists and five 3-pointers, and the Hawks lived up to getting crushed by opposing point guards. Jae Crowder is heating up and had 18 points, nine boards and four 3-pointers, and Al Horford had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer against his former team. I was expecting more. Marcus Smart started for Avery Bradley (Achilles) again, but hit just 2-of-13 shots in a team-high 37 minutes. He’s a must-own as long as Bradley is out, but Bradley is feeling better and should be back next week. Kelly Olynyk came off the bench and hit 9-of-11 shots and four 3-pointers for a season-high 26 points and eight boards in 32 minutes. He started the second half for Amir Johnson, and if he takes his job, Olynyk will quickly become a must-own player. He’s already pretty close after averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 3-pointers over his last five games.
The Hawks got 23 points and a full stat line from Paul Millsap, but Dennis Schroder and Thabo Sefolosha combined to hit just 2-of-14 shots in the loss, snapping a seven-game winning streak. Kent Bazemore had 12 points and two 3-pointers, and remains a highly frustrating guy to own (with serious potential), and Dwight Howard was quiet with 11 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes. The biggest surprise of the night came from Mike Dunleavy, who played 27 minutes and hit 6-of-11 shots with three 3-pointers for a career-high 17 points, four rebounds and six assists. Schroder was awful in this one, so it makes sense that Delaney went off. But I don’t think there’s a reason to grab him right now. Tim Hardaway Jr. hit 9-of-17 shots and three 3-pointers for 23 points, and despite being very unreliable, he’s worth a look after averaging 16 points and 3.0 3-pointers over his last five games.
Grizzlies 110, Rockets 105 – Tony Allen, of all people, led the Grizzlies with a season-high 22 points and hit 9-of-10 shots, Mike Conley added 17 points with nine dimes and a fat stat line, and Marc Gasol had 14 points and a full stat line in the 15-point comeback win. Allen is only owned in 26 percent of Yahoo! leagues and had a total of four points on 2-of-8 shooting over his two previous games, so this one looks a little fluky. Chandler Parsons was invisible yet again, hitting 1-of-7 shots, and JaMychal Green’s cold streak continued with eight points and four rebounds. Green has been horrible and can be dropped, although I do think he’ll get hot again at some point, while I have zero interest in owning “Lost season Parsons.” Zach Randolph double-doubled off the bench, Troy Daniels hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and James Ennis had 12 off the bench. Randolph is worth a look if you need points and boards, while Ennis and Daniels are too inconsistent for my blood.
The Rockets had a weird night and lost their second straight for the first time this season after winning nine in a row. Only James Harden (27 points, 9 assists) really showed up, although Trevor Ariza wasn’t bad with 12 points and nine rebounds. But Ryan Anderson, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley were all pretty bad in this one. Eric Gordon was back in action and had 13 points with three 3-pointers, and Nene added 12 points and three rebounds in 23 bench minutes. I’d much rather own Harrell over Nene until Clint Capela (leg) is back. And even though it’s frustrating to own Anderson, he’s still worth it.
Timberwolves 96, Thunder 86 – Karl-Anthony Towns rocked the Thunder to the tune of 29 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and three blocks, Ricky Rubio had 14 points and 14 assists, and Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points with six rebounds in the win. That was really all it took, as Gorgui Dieng was invisible on 1-of-10 shooting, and Brandon Rush added 11 points and three 3-pointers, filling in for Zach LaVine (hip). LaVine will be iffy again for Sunday. Dieng has been struggling, but should bounce back soon. The Wolves have won three in a row for the first time this season. And my apologies to Rubio, who is now averaging 10.6 points, 12.0 assists and 2.4 steals on 47 percent shooting over his last five.
Russell Westbrook’s 19th triple-double (21-11-12) was ruined in this one, as only Victor Oladipo (19) and Enes Kanter (21) joined him in double-digit scoring. Steven Adams hit just 2-of-5 shots for 4 & 5, but those are the only four guys you want to own from the Thunder. Westbrook’s 19 TDs are the most since Wilt Chamberlain did it in 1967, the year I was born. He didn’t play well, hitting just 7-of-23 shots and 1-of-10 3-pointers while committing 10 turnovers for what was technically a bad quadruple-double. You already know you’re losing the TO cat with Westy, so whether he has six or 10 shouldn’t make much of a difference to his owners.
Magic 115, Blazers 109 – Nikola Vucevic is finally back in the starting lineup and had a season-high 30 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Finally. Elfrid Payton had 19 points and seven dimes, and Serge Ibaka was back in action for 13 points, 10 rebounds, a block and three 3-pointers. I think we can all agree the Magic are FINALLY starting the right guys: Ibaka, Aaron Gordon, Vuc, Payton and Evan Fournier. Gordon was quiet tonight with eight points, but is playing well enough to be owned in all leagues, which is true for all five starters at this point.
The Blazers got big games out of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, as usual, but only Evan Turner joined them in double figures with 15 points off the bench. Al-Farouq Aminu had eight points and seven rebounds, but has been playing well and should be owned across the board. Mason Plumlee’s cold streak continued with seven points, but he did have a full stat line, and Allen Crabbe scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in a start for Moe Harkless, who was out with a calf injury. Crabbe had 24 points on Wednesday and has been a model of inconsistency all season. McCollum (who has had at least 25 points in eight straight games), Lillard, Plumlee and Aminu are the must-owns, while Harkless is close to being so. Crabbe and Turner can be used in a pinch.
Cavaliers 120, Kings 108 – The Cavs broke a two-game losing streak as Kevin Love and LeBron James each double-doubled, and Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert joined them to score between 16 and 25 points. Shumpert’s 16 points tied a season high and marked the second time in his last nine games he scored in double figures, but it’s important to note he replaced DeAndre Liggins in the starting lineup. If he stays there, he’ll be worth a look. LeBron tied his season high with 15 assists and Love had a season-high 18 boards. Kyle Korver got loose for 18 points and four 3-pointers in 25 minutes, but I still don’t trust him enough to cut a good player for him. But if he does it again soon, I may be persuaded.
DeMarcus Cousins flirted with a triple-double with 26-8-11, Rudy Gay had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Darren Collison had 13 points, four assists and two 3-pointers as he clings to the starting point guard job. Anthony Tolliver started at power forward again, but hit just 3-of-10 shots for seven points, six boards and two steals. I’m willing to give him another chance and have picked him up in several leagues. He came in averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 3-pointers in his previous two games. Ty Lawson played well off the bench again wit h 17 points and four assists, and is basically the starter, even though he’s not.
Jazz 110, Pistons 77 – The Jazz cruised in this one and I lost a DFS game by less than a point, as Gordon Hayward sat for most of the fourth quarter and didn’t record a stat in the frame. Oh well. Rodney Hood is back and had a season-high 27 points and seven 3-pointers on 10-of-14 shooting after going for 18 points and four 3-pointers on Tuesday. He was in a pretty bad slump prior to his last two. George Hill is finally healthy and had 22 points and five 3-pointers, and Hayward scored 20. Rudy Gobert was quiet with six points and 11 rebounds, but also had a steal and a block, and Derrick Favors hobbled his way to nine points and eight boards. There was nothing to see off the Jazz bench. Hood is super cheap right now in DFS, so don’t be afraid to use him going forward.
Detroit was a mess. Tobias Harris led the way with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting, Marcus Morris hit just 3-of-15 shots for 11 points and five rebounds, and Stanley Johnson came off the bench for 10 points in 26 minutes. I thought he’d start for injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder), but Aron Baynes got the call instead. Baynes had two points in 18 minutes and Reggie Jackson hit just 3-of-11 shots for seven points. At least Andre Drummond came through with nine points and 19 rebounds, but didn’t block a shot. The Pistons starters hit just 15-of-48 shots, but Stan Van Gundy is more upset with his defense. “We literally can’t stop anyone ever,” he said. KCP could miss some time here and Johnson is still the guy I like in his place. But Reggie Bullock played for the first time since Nov. 23 and had seven points in 26 minutes. He may buzzkill Johnson, but I’ll take my chances.
572