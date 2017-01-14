Dose: What's under the Hood?

The Process and Russell Westbrook did it again, Rodney Hood is on fire, and Nicolas Batum was back in a nine-game Friday in the Association. You can follow me on Twitter by clicking here.

Sixers 102, Hornets 93 – The Process (Joel Embiid) had 24 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks as the Sixers won their third straight game. Embiid won’t play on Saturday (rest). Ersan Ilyasova hit just 5-of-14 shots for 12 points, but hit two 3-pointers and had two steals, and Robert Covington had 11 points, six rebounds, a steal, a block and three 3-pointers on 4-of-10 shooting. T.J. McConnell wasn’t great, but did have eight dimes to go with his four points, and is a must-own player these days. Dario Saric had 15 points, six boards and four 3-pointers after a dud on Wednesday, and has been highly inconsistent all season. Nerlens Noel was quiet with six points and two rebounds in 20 minutes, but is worth owning with Jahlil Okafor completely out of the rotation. Sergio Rodriguez had 11 points and four assists, but played just 16 minutes, and McConnell is the guy you want to own here.

Nicolas Batum was finally back from his knee injury and had 19 points, four boards, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a 3-pointer. Get him back in your lineup. Cody Zeller started at center and had 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had a 12-12 double-double, and Kemba Walker had 17 points and three assists after hitting just 7-of-23 shots. Zeller is worth owning as Charlotte’s starting center and his return hurts Frank Kaminsky (22 minutes, 5 points) and Spencer Hawes, who got a DNP.

Raptors 132, Nets 113 – The Raptors starting five was great last night. DeMar DeRozan scored 28, Kyle Lowry had 20 and a fun stat line, DeMarre Carroll had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers, Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Lucas Nogueira, who started for Patrick Patterson, who was out with a knee injury. Cory Joseph and Terrence Ross were solid off the bench, but neither is worth owning due to inconsistency. However, Carroll has now played well in three straight and finally looks like he’s turning the corner, so pick him up and hope for the best. Nogueira is also probably worth grabbing in most leagues after averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over his last five games. But I am worried about him getting consistent minutes, and he’s been helped by Patterson’s injury lately.

For the Nets, who have lost nine straight, Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 23 points and five 3-pointers, and has played well in five straight, making him worth a pickup. Spencer Dinwiddie started at point guard for injured Isaiah Whitehead (knee) and had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three 3-pointers, making him worth a short-term look if Whitehead (and Jeremy Lin) misses more time. I thought Sean Kilpatrick would play well in this one as the backup PG, but he fizzled in 22 minutes with six points off the bench. Trevor Booker also fizzled with six points, seven rebounds and four assists. The guys to own here are Brook Lopez (20 points), Booker, Bogdanovic, Kilpatrick and possibly Dinwiddie if he keeps starting. Starter Joe Harris scored 11 and had 15 in his last game, but I still don’t really trust him.

Bucks 116, Heat 108 – Jabari Parker stayed hot with 24 points and three 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo added a stellar 19-8-6-1-1 line, and Malcolm Brogdon added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a 3-pointer in the win. Brogdon has been must-own for a while now, but Jason Kidd is hinting that Matthew Dellavedova may retake the job once he’s at 100 percent. Tony Snell scored 14, but can be ignored, while Greg Monroe (16 & 11) is clearly the center to own in Milwaukee. Michael Beasley is worth keeping an eye on. He had 11 points and seven boards on 7-of-7 shooting and has scored in double digits in three straight. But two of those were without Giannis, for the most part.

The Heat got 19 a piece from Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside, Luke Babbitt finally played well with 16 points and four 3-pointers, and Dion Waiters had 13 points, six dimes and two 3-pointers in another start for Josh Richardson (foot). Waiters is worth using for as long as Richardson is out, while this was Babbitt’s first decent game since November, even though he’s been starting for the Heat. I’m not picking him up, but will keep an eye on him. James Johnson had 10 points, 12 assists, two blocks and a 3-pointer in a team-high 38 minutes and remains a must-own player, while Tyler Johnson kept it going with 14 points, five assists, three steals, two blocks and a 3-pointer. He’s also must-own at this point.

