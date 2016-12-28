Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD

After an 11-game night on Monday, Tuesday’s slate was quite different, with just four games, and we go deep into the box scores. Russell Westbrook did it again, Josh Richardson actually showed up, and Nick Young and Shelvin Mack did the opposite. Follow me on Twitter here!
Celtics 113, Grizzlies 103 – Avery Bradley scored 23 points with seven more rebounds and a full stat line for the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas had 21 and seven dimes, and Gerald Green, of all people, had 19 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers on 7-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes off the bench. That was not only a season high for Green, but also the first time all year he’s scored in double figures. I’m ignoring him for now, especially considering he’s been a DNP in 17 games this season and his previous high scoring game was nine points. Al Horford was quiet, Jae Crowder was nice with 17 points, seven rebounds, three 3-pointers and a block, and Marcus Smart had 13 points, four boards, six assists, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes off the bench. That’s why I think he should be held in all leagues, despite the inconsistency and lack of consistent scoring.
For the Grizzlies, Marc Gasol broke out of a funk with 26 points, four boards, nine assists, two steals, three blocks and three 3-pointers in 38 minutes. He’d scored just 11 and 16 points in each of his last two games and didn’t hit a 3-pointer in either of them. Mike Conley sat this one out with a toe injury and we don’t yet know his availability for Thursday’s game. Tony Allen hit 6-of-9 shots for 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Zach Randolph double-doubled off the bench with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The rise of Randolph is hurting JaMychal Green, who had just eight points and five rebounds, but added two steals and two blocks. JAM is struggling right now, averaging just 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks on 43 percent shooting over his last five games. Hang onto him if you can. Andrew Harrison started and hit 4-of-12 shots for 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in a whopping 44 minutes, and will be a solid DFS candidate on Thursday if Conley’s a no-go. Troy Daniels is worth keeping an eye on, but hit just 3-of-10 shots and two 3-pointers for eight points and nothing else last night. Daniels scored 16 with four 3-pointers on Monday and had 24 points and four triples on Dec. 20, but comes and goes like the moon in the night. With Chandler Parsons nursing his knee, James Ennis started and scored 11 points with three 3-pointers, but I’m not interested.
Thunder 106, Heat 94 – Russell Westbrook hit 11-of-22 shots and 7-of-10 free throws for 29 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists and seven turnovers for his 15th double-double of the season. He was just two rebounds shy of the trip-dub by halftime and got those in the third quarter, and I think I saw a stat on TV that said the Heat, as a franchise, have 20 triple-doubles combined. Additionally, Westbrook now has 30 of them in this calendar year and is still clearly on pace to average one over the course of the season. I’m not sure how much higher his FanDuel price tag can rise, but it’s at a ridiculous $13,000 and counting. And he’s still nearly a must-play, despite how high the price is.
Enes Kanter had 19 points, eight boards and a steal in 33 minutes, Steven Adams had 15 points, eight boards and two blocks, and Alex Abrines had 14 points and four 3-pointers off the bench. He’s kind of hot, averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 3-pointers over his last five games. He’s hit 13 3-pointers over his last four games and is at least worth a punt look when you’re setting a DFS lineup. But he’s not quite ready for primetime, or your season-long fantasy league. Keep an eye on him. Westbrook is singlehandedly carrying his team and they’re now 20-12, and the fifth seed in the West. Incredible.
For the Heat, my guy, Josh Richardson, finally broke through with a season-high 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and two 3-pointers on 9-of-16 shooting! For those of you scoring at home, this was just the fifth time this season he hit at least half his shots in a game. I have been holding him wherever I own him and I’d suggest you do the same. And pick him up if he’s available. He can’t shoot it as poorly the rest of the way as he has thus far. This was his first 20-point game of the season and I’m hoping the strong game kick starts his dismal season. However, it’s important to note that Goran Dragic sat out with a back injury, giving Richardson the start at PG. Dragic is iffy for Thursday’s game in Charlotte, but I’m hopeful that Richardson gained some much-needed confidence either way. Hassan Whiteside was quiet against Adams, finishing with just 12 points, eight boards and zero blocks, but still leads the league in rebounding. James Johnson had 16 off the bench and Tyler Johnson had 15 points, a steal, a block and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes (as usual), and both players look like a must-owns to me. Tyler was a little disappointing without Dragic, while James is averaging 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.6 3-pointers on 52 percent shooting over his last five games. Justise Winslow was quiet with seven points, three boards, five assists, two steals and a block on 2-of-10 shooting. Winslow went nuts with 23 points, 13 rebounds and four steals last Thursday, but has calmed down over his last two games. He’s still a must-own player for the struggling Heat. Rodney McGruder returned from a three-game absence with an ankle injury and had seven points and a 3-pointer in 36 minutes. The line was garbage, but the minutes were not. Keep a close eye on him going forward, as he started at SG tonight. But also keep in mind that Dragic was out. Derrick Williams got the start with Josh McRoberts out indefinitely with a fractured foot, but had nine points in just 15 minutes. Just keep an eye on him, too.
Rockets 123, Mavericks 107 – Lost in all the magic of Westbrook’s crazy season is the play of James Harden, who had 34 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and four 3-pointers. The guy is going bonkers and isn’t getting much love, based on what Westy’s doing. Nene started at center, sending Montrezl Harrell to the bench, and had 12 points, eight boards, a steal and a block in just 19 minutes. Harrell had seven points, two rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench, and is still the guy you want to own here. I’m not touching Nene. Ryan Anderson had 22 points, three rebounds, a steal, a block and four 3-pointers in 28 minutes, and stayed in the game after getting popped on the head by Dwight Powell. Anderson is hot right now, so ride him. Trevor Ariza got thrown out sticking up for Anderson but still had nine points, seven rebounds and three 3-pointers before leaving. Corey Brewer started for Patrick Beverley (thigh), but sounds probable for Friday’s game. Brewer had eight points and two 3-pointers, but can be ignored with Beverley coming back soon. Eric Gordon had just 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers, and I was expecting more with Beverley out. Gordon’s in a bit of a slump, scoring just 13, 15 and 17 points in his last three games, but he’ll be fine. Look for him to bust out of the slump with a revenge opportunity against the Clippers on Friday.
The Mavericks are a lost cause, sitting at 9-23 on the season after last night’s loss. Harrison Barnes had 21 points, Wesley Matthews scored 19 and Dwight Powell and James Anderson each scored 13 points off the bench. Andrew Bogut started and failed to score in 11 minutes, Deron Williams struggled on 2-of-11 shooting, and Dirk Nowitzki played just 15 minutes for seven points. Barnes, Matthews and Williams are must-own players, while I’m not touching Dirk or Bogut. Dorian Finney-Smith returned to the bench with the return of Bogut and hasn’t played well enough when starting to be used in fantasy. Seth Curry had 11 points, three boards, three assists, a steal and three 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 3-pointers on 48 percent shooting over his last four games, meaning he’s worth a look in most leagues. Pierre Jackson made his NBA debut last night and had seven points, two assists and a 3-pointer in 11 minutes. He’s intriguing, but we’ll need to see a lot more before thinking about adding him. But with J.J. Barea out for a couple weeks with a left leg injury, Curry looks like a really strong add right now. Powell played 23 minutes and had 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a 3-pointer, and is worth a deep-league look if you need a big man. But with Dirk back, Powell is shaky, at best. But once the Mavericks throw in the towel on this lost season, Powell, Curry, Finney-Smith, Jackson, Anderson and Salah Mejri are all going to be interesting prospects over the final couple months of the season.
Jazz 102, Lakers 100 – Gordon Hayward went off for 31 points, nine boards, three assists, a block and three 3-pointers, Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 12 points, 11 boards, a steal and two blocks, and Joe Johnson, Joe Ingles and Boris Diaw all scored in double figures off the bench to help the Jazz eke out a win. Derrick Favors started and had just eight points and six boards in 22 minutes, and I’m still not convinced he’ll get over his knee injury this season. But if you want to take a flier, now’s the time. Shelvin Mack was a disaster. Despite a premium matchup against the Lakers, Mack had just nine points and three assists in 33 minutes. He killed my DFS teams last night, but is still a strong play as long as George Hill (toe) is hurting. And whatever was wrong with Rodney Hood’s stomach is still an issue, as he hit just 1-of-7 shots for two points in the win. He’s scored 2, 2 and 0 points in each of his last three games, hitting 2-of-18 shots. He’ll be fine, so just hang in there until he gets back to 100 percent. Favors moving back to the starting lineup crushed Trey Lyles, who had just three points, six rebounds, two assists and a 3-pointer off the bench. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and four 3-pointers on Friday, and I was hoping for a whole lot more against the Lakers. But as long as Favors is starting, you want no part of Lyles. And for the record, Ingles hit the game-winning three in this one, but is just not consistent enough to be owned as long as Hayward is healthy.
The Lakers got 25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a 3-pointer on 9-of-12 shooting from Julius Randle. It’s nice to see him back and rolling. The rest of the Lakers starters (Luol Deng, Timofey Mozgov, D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young) combined to hit 11-of-37 shots and none of them scored more than nine points. Lou Williams had 22 points, three assists and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench, and Jordan Clarkson had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes off the bench. Brandon Ingram played 31 minutes off the bench, but had just five points on 2-of-5 shooting. Here are my rankings of who should be owned on the Lakers:
1. Julius Randle
2. D’Angelo Russell
3. Lou Williams
4. Luol Deng
5. Jordan Clarkson
6. Nick Young
7. Brandon Ingram
8. Timofey Mozgov
9. Thomas Robinson (10 points, 3 rebounds, 18 minutes)
I’m a little worried about counting on Russell, Young, Clarkson and Williams, as at least one of them figures to be the odd man out from night to night, but all of them should still be owned. Russell took a confidence hit last night, as he strolled up the court down by two points with about 10 seconds left, dribbled around aimlessly, and then shot a bad 3-pointer that barely caught the bottom of the net (outside) as the Lakers blew a great opportunity to win, or at least send the game to overtime. Silly kids.
It’s a light 10-game night on Wednesday. Here’s the schedule:
Knicks @ Hawks – Can Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard play together?
Pacers @ Wizards – Pacers need to wake up, Otto Porter hopes to stay hot.
Hornets @ Magic - Can Aaron Gordon do it again?
Bucks @ Pistons – All Giannis, all the time. Gimme all the Giannis.
Nets @ Bulls – Can Rajon Rondo still play basketball? Nikola Mirotic is hot.
Clippers @ Pelicans – Anthony Davis should feast without Blake Griffin.
Suns @ Spurs – Blowout city, so be careful.
Timberwolves @ Nuggets (game of the night?) – KAT vs. Jokic should be fun.
Kings @ Blazers – Boogie Cousins should go off again, along with C.J. McCollum.
Raptors @ Warriors – Can Stephen Curry get it going? Watch Patrick Patterson.
2.6k