Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps

The Tuesday Dose looks at a wild one in Pittsburgh as well as a couple of shutouts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the States

It was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States and there was a whole slew of afternoon games, making my afternoon of lying on the couch and just watching hockey into a tough work day.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS 4 BOSTON 0

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the New York Islanders have shut out the Boston Bruins in Beantown!

The Bruins are in big trouble as far as making the playoffs are concerned. Although they are in second place as far as the Atlantic Division is concerned, they are three points up on Toronto and Ottawa and both teams have six games in hand.

The usually reliable Tuukka Rask was spotty on a goal but it wouldn’t have made a difference as Thomas Greiss turned aside all 32 shots in the lowly Islanders win.

Rask was pulled after the second period as he gave up three goals on 15 shots. Zane McIntyre gave up the shorthanded goal as the Islanders had 12 shots

Nikolay Kulemin scored twice while Josh Bailey (the goal Rask looked bad on) and Jason Chimera shorthanded, also found paydirt.

The line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand were all minus-three in the contest.

Casey Cizikas had two assists and was a plus-three.

BUFFALO 4 DALLAS 1

You cannot get a much better return to action than Tyler Ennis on Monday. The Sabres forward played his first game since November 7 as he was out with a groin injury and he scored 19 seconds into the game to give the Sabres a lead they would never relinquish in a 4-1 win.

It must be tough on poolies if you have either Dallas goalie and you may want to look for another sport to play fantasy if you have both Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi as the duo have been terrible this season.

It was Lehtonen’s turn on Monday and he didn’t disappoint unless you started him, as gave up three goals on 28 shots to see his record fall to 9-12-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .898 save percentage. His peripherals have been poor for the last three seasons including this one but his record was terrific (34-17-10 and 25-10-2) before this season’s catastrophe.

Jack Eichel scored a pair of goals including his 10th of the season while Jake McCabe also scored, his first of the season.

Radek Faksa ruined the shutout bid of Robin Lehner who stopped 31 shots. Lehner is 10-12-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

DETROIT 1 MONTREAL 0

The leg of Thomas Vanek was enough to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 win over Montreal.

Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the point deflected off the leg of Vanek past Carey Price at the 18:14 mark of the second period for the lone goal of the game.

Jared Coreau had to make only 18 saves for his second NHL shutout and second in four games as he saw his record go to 5-1-1. His peripherals are not great with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 save percentage but he has had a few bad games while standing out in the rest.

Price took the loss despite giving up only one goal on 20 shots. He had given up 15 goals in his previous three games so at least he is back on track. Price is 21-8-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .922 save percentage as his recent efforts have knocked him out of the Vezina talk.

TAMPA BAY 2 LOS ANGELES 1





It was Ben Bishop’s day to shine in Los Angeles as he turned aside 31 shots in leading the Lightning to a 2-1 road win over the Kings.

Bishop gave up a goal to Kyle Clifford on the Kings second shot of the game and then made 30 saves in a row to pick up his 11th win against 10 losses and two overtime defeats. He lowered his GAA to 2.67 and raised his save percentage to .910 with the victory. He looked bad on the goal as he misplayed the puck but quickly made up for it with his play the rest of the way.

Peter Budaj gave up a couple of goals on 29 shots in the loss. The Kings number one goalie at this time is 20-12-3 with a 2.09 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

