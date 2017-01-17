Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps

It was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States and there was a whole slew of afternoon games, making my afternoon of lying on the couch and just watching hockey into a tough work day.
Well, not really. I can’t imagine too many jobs (believe me it is not work) that give you as much enjoyment as writing for Rotoworld.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS 4 BOSTON 0
For the first time in the history of the franchise, the New York Islanders have shut out the Boston Bruins in Beantown!
The Bruins are in big trouble as far as making the playoffs are concerned. Although they are in second place as far as the Atlantic Division is concerned, they are three points up on Toronto and Ottawa and both teams have six games in hand.
The usually reliable Tuukka Rask was spotty on a goal but it wouldn’t have made a difference as Thomas Greiss turned aside all 32 shots in the lowly Islanders win.
Rask was pulled after the second period as he gave up three goals on 15 shots. Zane McIntyre gave up the shorthanded goal as the Islanders had 12 shots
Nikolay Kulemin scored twice while Josh Bailey (the goal Rask looked bad on) and Jason Chimera shorthanded, also found paydirt.
The line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand were all minus-three in the contest.
Casey Cizikas had two assists and was a plus-three.
BUFFALO 4 DALLAS 1
You cannot get a much better return to action than Tyler Ennis on Monday. The Sabres forward played his first game since November 7 as he was out with a groin injury and he scored 19 seconds into the game to give the Sabres a lead they would never relinquish in a 4-1 win.
It must be tough on poolies if you have either Dallas goalie and you may want to look for another sport to play fantasy if you have both Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi as the duo have been terrible this season.
It was Lehtonen’s turn on Monday and he didn’t disappoint unless you started him, as gave up three goals on 28 shots to see his record fall to 9-12-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .898 save percentage. His peripherals have been poor for the last three seasons including this one but his record was terrific (34-17-10 and 25-10-2) before this season’s catastrophe.
Jack Eichel scored a pair of goals including his 10th of the season while Jake McCabe also scored, his first of the season.
Radek Faksa ruined the shutout bid of Robin Lehner who stopped 31 shots. Lehner is 10-12-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .922 save percentage.
DETROIT 1 MONTREAL 0
The leg of Thomas Vanek was enough to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 win over Montreal.
Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the point deflected off the leg of Vanek past Carey Price at the 18:14 mark of the second period for the lone goal of the game.
Jared Coreau had to make only 18 saves for his second NHL shutout and second in four games as he saw his record go to 5-1-1. His peripherals are not great with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 save percentage but he has had a few bad games while standing out in the rest.
Price took the loss despite giving up only one goal on 20 shots. He had given up 15 goals in his previous three games so at least he is back on track. Price is 21-8-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .922 save percentage as his recent efforts have knocked him out of the Vezina talk.
TAMPA BAY 2 LOS ANGELES 1
It was Ben Bishop’s day to shine in Los Angeles as he turned aside 31 shots in leading the Lightning to a 2-1 road win over the Kings.
Bishop gave up a goal to Kyle Clifford on the Kings second shot of the game and then made 30 saves in a row to pick up his 11th win against 10 losses and two overtime defeats. He lowered his GAA to 2.67 and raised his save percentage to .910 with the victory. He looked bad on the goal as he misplayed the puck but quickly made up for it with his play the rest of the way.
Peter Budaj gave up a couple of goals on 29 shots in the loss. The Kings number one goalie at this time is 20-12-3 with a 2.09 GAA and a .917 save percentage.
The Kings best goalie, Jonathan Quick is still out of action and GM Dean Lombardi stated on Sunday when asked, that Quick was still ‘a long way off’. Look for Quick to return in four-six weeks barring any setback.
Tyler Johnson with his 13th and Brian Boyle with his 11th (and the game winner) scored for Tampa Bay. It was Boyle’s seventh goal in his last 12 games. Not a bad pace.
Anze Kopitar missed the game with an illness while Victor Hedman sat it out with an illness as well. Hedman is questionable for Tuesday’s game in Anaheim.
SAN JOSE 5 WINNIPEG 2
Martin Jones made 26 saves and Timo Meier, Joel Ward and Chris Tierney each had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks to a 5-2 home ice win over Winnipeg.
Jones won his 22nd game of the season and has a 2.25 GAA with a .916 save percentage.
The Sharks got off to a good start when Joel Ward scored the only goal of the first period on a shorthanded effort.
They boosted their lead to 3-0 by the end of the second when Meier and Brent Burns found the back of the net. It was Burns 18th goal of the season as he leads all blueliners in goals and points.
Tierney made it 4-0 11:41 into the third and then the Jets struck twice as Mark Scheifele set up Josh Morrissey and then scored an unassisted goal with only 19 seconds to go.
The Jets pulled Mike Hutchinson but Joe Thornton scored his third into the empty net. All three goals scored by Thornton this season have been into the empty net.
Hutchinson made 27 saves in the loss. He is 4-10-3 with a 3.23 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Where are you Ondrej Pavelec?
PITTSBURGH 8 WASHINGTON 7 (Overtime)
In the wildest game of the season it was not a night for the goalies as Washington and Pittsburgh combined for 15 goals on only 65 shots in an 8-7 overtime victory for the Penguins.
Evgeni Malkin had the hat trick, Conor Sheary had a couple of goals including the overtime winner and Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to lead the Pens.
Braden Holtby stopped 21 of 26 shots before he was replaced at the 14:37 mark of the second and Philipp Grubauer took over, giving up three goals on 11 shots.
Matt Murray picked up the win despite giving up seven goals on 28 shots. Surprisingly, Holtby’s save percentage of .808 was the best of the night in Pittsburgh.
Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist while Nick Bonino also scored. Justin Schultz had four assists with Trevor Daley picking up three.
Lars Eller scored twice with T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists. Andre Burakovsky had one of each with Brent Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom and Justin Williams each contributing one.
Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen each had two assists. Ovechkin was a minus-four on the night with Backstrom and Niskanen each a minus three.
Eller was a plus-three for the Capitals.
EDMONTON 3 ARIZONA 1
Jujhar Khaira scored his first career goal in the NHL and it turned out to be the winner in the Oilers 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring in the first with his ninth of the season and Leon Draisaitl made it 3-0 in the second before Radim Vrbata ruined the shout bid of Cam Talbot with his 10th of the season, a power play effort.
Alexander Burmistrov played his first game in an Arizona uniform and collected an assist on Vrabata’s goal.
Cam Talbot made 21 saves and is 23-12-6 with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage. It was the Oilers second straight win over Arizona after the Coyotes had run off a 21-0-4 over the previous 25 games against Edmonton.
Mike Smith, who was 15-2-1 against Edmonton heading into action on Monday, took the loss as he stopped 24 shots.
Connor McDavid regained the scoring lead with an assist on Draisaitl’s goal as he now has 51 points, one better than Crosby.
