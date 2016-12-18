Dose: Mr. Trip-Dub At It Again

There were some great games on the docket Saturday night, including plenty of surprisingly stellar stats lines, as well as some disappointing duds.



Before we get to it, one quick injury note for a player that wasn’t in action on Saturday. ESPN is reporting that Chandler Parsons is not expected to play Sunday against the Jazz despite being upgraded to questionable on the Grizzlies' official injury report. Parsons has missed a month with a bone bruise in his left knee.



Thunder 114, Suns 101:

Russell Westbrook was in a major slump. He had gone three whole games without recording a triple-double! The nerve of this guy… Well, Russ was back at it and up to his old tricks on Saturday night. Not only did he register his 13th triple-double of the season and the 50th trip-dub of his career, he set a new career-high in assists in the process. Westbrook finished with a mind-boggling 26 points, 22 assists and 11 rebounds in just 34 minutes. He joins Steve Nash as just the second player in the last two decades to score more than 25 points and hand out more than 20 assists in the same game. According to BasketballReference.com, Russ is the first player since at least 1983-84 to put up those point and assist totals in a triple-double. The last player with at least 20 points, 20 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game was Washington’s Rod Strickland (21/20/12) at Golden State on February 10, 1998. Quite frankly, we are running out of superlatives for Westbrook and it isn’t even Christmas yet.



Victor Oladipo, OKC’s second-leading scorer, missed his third straight game with a wrist injury. In addition to Westbrook, Steven Adams helped to pick up the slack on Saturday. He scored 19 points and also chipped in seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Adams has now scored in double-digits in six straight games, tying the longest such streak of his career. Anthony Morrow started in place of Oladipo, his first start of the season, and scored 11 points in 21 minutes.



Earlier this week, Eric Bledsoe became the first Suns player to score 30-plus points in three straight games since Amar’e Stoudemire. However, Bledsoe has now posted two sub-par games in a row. He was just 4-of-13 from the floor in Saturday’s loss, finishing with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes. Afterward, coach Earl Watson said Bledsoe is playing through a groin injury. This may explain the recent dip in production. The injury doesn’t sound overly serious and, at this point, it seems unlikely he’ll miss time. Nonetheless, it's something to keep an eye on… The Suns got T.J. Warren back in the lineup on Saturday. He returned after missing 13 games with a head injury and scored two points in 14 minutes. Phoenix will slowly but surely work Warren back into the mix... Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points, to go along with five assists, three rebounds, three 3-pointers and six turnovers.



Cavs 119, Lakers 108:

The Cavs ‘Big 3’ (LeBron James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving) sat out Cleveland’s previous game on Wednesday, but they were all back in action on Saturday. And they were all needed, as this game was closer than the final score suggests. It was a one-possession game in the final few minutes until the Cavs raced away at the end.



LeBron James did most of the heavy lifting in the fourth quarter to push his team over the top, scoring 16 of his 26 points in the final stanza. James came into this game averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds. He was right on season averages Saturday, finishing with 26 points, nine assists and seven boards. He also added two 3-pointers, two blocks and two steals… Kevin Love, who had been red-hot before sitting out Wednesday, picked up right where he left off on Saturday, tallying 27 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, three 3-pointers and a steal. Love has now topped the 20-point plateau in six straight games, with at least 27 points and at least 13 rebounds in four of those six contests. Love will likely never match the incredible numbers he posted in Minnesota, but his numbers this season as pretty darn close. He is currently averaging 22.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.6 treys. Only once has an NBA player averaged at least 22 points, 10 boards and two 3-pointers per game over an entire NBA season: That would be Kevin Love, back in 2013-14 as a member of the Timberwolves… Unlike Love and LeBron, Kyrie Irving sat out both Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his maintenance program. Just like Love and LeBron, Irving was simply excellent on Saturday. Kyrie had 21 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, two 3-pointers, two turnovers and three steals in the Cleveland victory. Any concerns of “tired legs” seemed like a distant memory on Saturday.



