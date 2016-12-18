Dose: Mr. Trip-Dub At It Again

There were some great games on the docket Saturday night, including plenty of surprisingly stellar stats lines, as well as some disappointing duds.
Before we get to it, one quick injury note for a player that wasn’t in action on Saturday. ESPN is reporting that Chandler Parsons is not expected to play Sunday against the Jazz despite being upgraded to questionable on the Grizzlies' official injury report. Parsons has missed a month with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Follow me on Twitter by clicking here.
Thunder 114, Suns 101:
Russell Westbrook was in a major slump. He had gone three whole games without recording a triple-double! The nerve of this guy… Well, Russ was back at it and up to his old tricks on Saturday night. Not only did he register his 13th triple-double of the season and the 50th trip-dub of his career, he set a new career-high in assists in the process. Westbrook finished with a mind-boggling 26 points, 22 assists and 11 rebounds in just 34 minutes. He joins Steve Nash as just the second player in the last two decades to score more than 25 points and hand out more than 20 assists in the same game. According to BasketballReference.com, Russ is the first player since at least 1983-84 to put up those point and assist totals in a triple-double. The last player with at least 20 points, 20 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game was Washington’s Rod Strickland (21/20/12) at Golden State on February 10, 1998. Quite frankly, we are running out of superlatives for Westbrook and it isn’t even Christmas yet.
Victor Oladipo, OKC’s second-leading scorer, missed his third straight game with a wrist injury. In addition to Westbrook, Steven Adams helped to pick up the slack on Saturday. He scored 19 points and also chipped in seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Adams has now scored in double-digits in six straight games, tying the longest such streak of his career. Anthony Morrow started in place of Oladipo, his first start of the season, and scored 11 points in 21 minutes.
Earlier this week, Eric Bledsoe became the first Suns player to score 30-plus points in three straight games since Amar’e Stoudemire. However, Bledsoe has now posted two sub-par games in a row. He was just 4-of-13 from the floor in Saturday’s loss, finishing with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes. Afterward, coach Earl Watson said Bledsoe is playing through a groin injury. This may explain the recent dip in production. The injury doesn’t sound overly serious and, at this point, it seems unlikely he’ll miss time. Nonetheless, it's something to keep an eye on… The Suns got T.J. Warren back in the lineup on Saturday. He returned after missing 13 games with a head injury and scored two points in 14 minutes. Phoenix will slowly but surely work Warren back into the mix... Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points, to go along with five assists, three rebounds, three 3-pointers and six turnovers.
Editor's Note: The NBA Season Pass is up and running. Get weekly projections, rankings, the popular Pickups of the Day column, exclusive columns and customizable stat options. It's the extra tool that can take your fantasy basketball teams to the next level.
Cavs 119, Lakers 108:
The Cavs ‘Big 3’ (LeBron James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving) sat out Cleveland’s previous game on Wednesday, but they were all back in action on Saturday. And they were all needed, as this game was closer than the final score suggests. It was a one-possession game in the final few minutes until the Cavs raced away at the end.
LeBron James did most of the heavy lifting in the fourth quarter to push his team over the top, scoring 16 of his 26 points in the final stanza. James came into this game averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds. He was right on season averages Saturday, finishing with 26 points, nine assists and seven boards. He also added two 3-pointers, two blocks and two steals… Kevin Love, who had been red-hot before sitting out Wednesday, picked up right where he left off on Saturday, tallying 27 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, three 3-pointers and a steal. Love has now topped the 20-point plateau in six straight games, with at least 27 points and at least 13 rebounds in four of those six contests. Love will likely never match the incredible numbers he posted in Minnesota, but his numbers this season as pretty darn close. He is currently averaging 22.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.6 treys. Only once has an NBA player averaged at least 22 points, 10 boards and two 3-pointers per game over an entire NBA season: That would be Kevin Love, back in 2013-14 as a member of the Timberwolves… Unlike Love and LeBron, Kyrie Irving sat out both Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his maintenance program. Just like Love and LeBron, Irving was simply excellent on Saturday. Kyrie had 21 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, two 3-pointers, two turnovers and three steals in the Cleveland victory. Any concerns of “tired legs” seemed like a distant memory on Saturday.
The Lakers stuck with the defending champs all night, thanks in large part to Swaggy P. Nick Young scored a season-high 32 point and knocked down a career-high eight 3-pointers. He also added two rebounds, three assists and one steal. Young’s surprisingly solid season continues… Brandon Ingram also did all he could to keep the Lakers close in Cleveland. Starting in place of D’Angelo Russell (rest), Ingram nearly messed and got a triple-double. He ended up just short, with nine points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and one 3-pointer in 41 minutes. The nine dimes were a career-high… Jordan Clarkson chipped in 20 points, four 3-pointers, five rebounds and one assist off the Lakers bench.
Pacers 105, Pistons 90:
Unsurprisingly, Paul George paced the Pacers in scoring on Saturday. PG-13 had 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two 3-pointers. However, the ultimate stat-sheet stuff for Indiana was Jeff Teague, who had a monster all-around game, finishing with 19 points (on 6-of-10 shooting), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and four turnovers. The Pacers leading rebounder was Glenn Robinson III. With both Monta Ellis (groin) and Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) still sidelined, Robinson played 36 minutes and pulled down 12 boards, to go along with 12 points… The only bummer from a Pacer perspective was Myles Turner, who had just 10 points (on 3-of-7 shooting) and five rebounds.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had another strong game on Saturday, once again leading the Pistons in points (20), 3-point makes (five) and minutes (36). KCP is an under-the-radar fantasy asset. He’s been durable and extremely consistent. On the season, he is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 3-pointers, and 1.2 steals. He’s been a great value for those that drafted him back in October… Reggie Jackson posted an impressive double-double: 19 points and 10 assists… Andre Drummond corralled 15 rebounds, but scored just nine points, shooting just 4-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Hornets 107, Hawks 99:
The Hornets benefited from a great team effort in this one. Marco Belinelli and Marvin Williams each scored a team-high 19 points. Williams (who also had six rebounds, three 3-pointers and two assists) was 7-of-10 from the floor and hit the biggest bucket of the game, a 3-pointer in the closing moments to seal a victory for Charlotte. Belinelli was 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from distance. Two Hornets also recorded double-doubles. Kemba Walker had 18 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, four 3-pointers and one turnover. Cody Zeller finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers.
Dwight Howard was a beast on the boards once again. D12 ripped down 23 rebounds and scored 10 points. It was Howard’s third straight game with at least 16 boards. It was also the 71st game in Howard's career in which had at least 20 rebounds. That is by far the most in the NBA over the last 20 years. Per Basketball Reference, Marcus Camby has the second-most 20-rebound games since 1996, with 44. Ben Wallace ranks third with 42 such games… Tim Hardaway Jr. continued his surprising surge on Saturday. He had a team-high 21 points, as well as four assists, four rebounds and four 3-pointers. THJ has scored in double-figures in nine of his last 10 games. Over his last four games (all starts), Hardaway is averaging 16.3 points 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 triples. The man Hardaway replaced in the starting lineup, Kent Bazemore, finally snapped out a prolonged slump. Baze finished with 17 points, five assists and four boards. It was the first time he had scored more than eight points or shot better than 50 percent from the floor this month. Both Hardaway and Bazemore will likely split minutes for the foreseeable future, resulting in a time-share situation that frustratingly limits the fantasy value of both players.
~
Rockets 111, Timberwolves 109:
This was a remarkable comeback victory for the Rockets, as they trailed by 12 points with two minutes left in regulation. James Harden spearheaded the Houston revival, helping force overtime and then scoring 10 points in the extra session. Harden also again flirted with a triple-double. He had 28 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, two blocks and three 3-pointers. Harden was one of four Rockets to make at least three 3-pointers, as all the Rox had the green light from downtown, as usual. At this time last month, no team in NBA history had ever attempted more than 49 3-pointers in an NBA regular-season game. Well, Saturday was the third game in which Houston attempted more than 50 3-pointers since Thanksgiving… Continuing with the 3-point theme, Eric Gordon knocked down four more triples on Saturday. It was his 13th straight game with at least three made 3-pointers. Steph Curry is the only player in NBA history with a longer streak. Gordon also had six rebounds, four assists, two steals… Ryan Anderson also was a key contributor for Houston, finishing with 28 points, seven 3-pointers, six boards, three steals and a block… One bit of bad news for the Rockets: Clint Capela suffered a bruised left leg in a collision with Karl-Anthony Towns. Capela limped off the court and did not return. Fortunately, it did not appear to be a serious structural injury, but we will have to wait for an update. Houston does not have much depth at center behind Capela and would have to lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell if he misses time.
Karl-Anthony Towns did it all for Minnesota on Saturday night, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure the victory. Towns’ eye-popping line included 41 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Towns, who turned 21 last month, is second-youngest player in NBA history to put up at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game. The Hawks’ John Drew had two such games at age 20 in the 1974–75 season, against the Lakers and Jazz… Zach LaVine scored 24 points on Saturday, adding two rebounds, six assists, one steal and three 3-pointers. The only blemish on his record was eight turnovers. This was LaVine’s third straight game playing at least 42 minutes. On the season, he is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 38 minutes a night… Andrew Wiggins only had 13 points and missed 12 of the 17 shots he attempted, but did salvage his fantasy night by uncharacteristically contributing in other areas. Wiggy had six rebounds, five assists, three steals, one block and one turnover… Ricky Rubio rolled his left ankle late in the second quarter but was able to return in the second half. He finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four steals, three turnovers and one 3-pointer.
Nuggets 127, Knicks 114:
The Nuggets offense has been firing on all cylinders recently. Over their last two games (which has coincided with moving Wilson Chandler and Nikola Jokic into the starting lineup), Denver has have scored 259 points combined... Kenneth Faried came off the bench to bully the Knicks all night on Saturday. He scored 25 points (on 10-of-11 shooting), grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots in 29 minutes. Fellow reserve Will Barton also had a strong game, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two 3-pointers, two steals and a block… The pleasant surprise of the night for Denver was Emmanuel Mudiay. Coming into this weekend, Mudiay has shot above 50% from the floor in a game just three times the entire season. He was at just 35.6 percent from the floor for the year. On Saturday, Mudiay was 10-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-3 from downtown, for 22 points. He also contributed seven rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. Jameer Nelson only played 16 minutes and left the game after suffering a jaw contusion following a collision with Brandon Jennings. If Nelson misses any time, Mudiay will see an uptick in minutes.
The story of the night for the Knicks was the breakout performance by rookie Guillermo Hernangomez. Willy H notched career-highs in points (17) and rebounds (10). He was 5-of-8 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free throw stripe. He also chipped in two assists and two blocks. According to BasketballReference.com, Willy is the first Knick rookie to tally at least 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench since Ken Bannister in 1985. It is also important to note that Willy played 28 minutes on Saturday, which was 17 more than starting center Joakim Noah (11 minutes). Noah has been basically invisible on many a night this season, and Saturday (two points and four rebounds) was another such example. After the game, coach Jeff Hornacek was asked if he would consider yanking Noah out of the starting lineup. While Hornacek said it was probably too early to make a “panic move,” he intimated he would at least consider it. Noah should be on the waiver wire in most standard leagues at this point. He is playing poorly and his upside is capped due to the both Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O’Quinn eating into his minutes. At this point, it is difficult to trust any of the Knicks three centers on any given night.
The more encouraging news for the Knicks was a bounce-back game from Carmelo Anthony. Melo sat out Thursday due to a nagging shoulder injury. In addition, he had been in the throes of a nasty shooting slump. Anthony had shot below 50 percent from the floor in 10 straight games, which was the second-longest such streak of his career. He was just 66-for-189 (34%) over that 10-game run. However, Melo’s shoulder and shot looked good on Saturday. He scored 29 points, with four rebounds, three assists, two 3-pointers and four turnovers. He needed only 14 field goal attempts (10-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free throw line) to score his 29 points. Kristaps Porzingis also returned to form in Denver. After getting locked up by Draymond Green on Thursday, KP had 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, one 3-pointer and zero turnovers on Saturday.
Warriors 135, Trail Blazers 90:
This was a blowout of epic proportions. The 45-point margin of victory was the largest in the NBA this season. Typically, blowouts result in greatly diminished fantasy returns; however, these Warriors are not your typical team.
Kevin Durant was incredibly efficient on Saturday, needing only 13 field goal attempts to score a game-high 34 points. KD was 11-of-13 from the floor, 4-of-5 from downtown, and 8-of-11 from the free throw line… Steph Curry scored 19 points on just 11 FG attempts. Steph knocked down five triples and also dished out six assists… The Warriors second-leading scorer in this game was actually Ian Clark, who poured in a career-high 23 points and dished out four dimes. Clark did most of his damage in garbage time, so there is no need to get overly excited about this outlier performance… Here’s a random, interesting Draymond Green factoid, courtesy of the good folks at Elias: Green put up the unusual line of three points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists in the Warriors’ 135–90 win over the visiting Trail Blazers. It was the second time this year that Green had at least a dozen rebounds and assists but fewer than five points in a game; he also did that in an overtime win over the Thunder on February 27 (2/ 14/14). All other players in NBA history have combined for just four such performances: Wilt Chamberlain in November 1967 (1 point, 18 rebounds, 13 assists), Charles Oakley in December 1986 (2, 13, 15), Jason Kidd in January 2000 (2, 12, 14), and Rajon Rondo in December 2014 (2, 12, 19.)
When you get waxed by 40-plus points, there usually isn’t much to write home about, as the Blazers can attest. Damian Lillard scored 20 points but had just two rebounds, one assist and two turnovers in 30 minutes. C.J. McCollum came into Saturday averaging 23.0 points over his previous 20 games but laid an egg on Saturday. He hit just 5-of-12 shots for 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. Moe Harkless (17 points, one rebound, two steals, two blocks and three 3-pointers) was the only other Blazer to score in double-figures.
128