Dose: King for a Day

The Thursday Dose looks at Henrik Lundqvist returning to form and Patrik Laine regaining the rookie scoring lead

Before we get to the action in the NHL, there were two great games played in Montreal on Wednesday in the World Under -20 Tournament as the United States and Canada were both victorious and will play on Thursday for the gold medal.

The Americans won in a seven round shootout as Troy Terry was a perfect three- for-three. It was a wild game and the excitement was palpable.

Then Sweden and Canada faced off for the right to meet the U.S. and after the Swedes scored twice on Connor Ingram in only three shots, he was pulled and Carter Hart was sent in.

Hart stopped all 28 shots that came his way and Canada fought back to win 5-2.

The final is Thursday and it should be a doozy between the top two rivals in the hockey world.

On a sad note, Milt Schmidt, who was named as one of the top 100 players in the NHL during its first century Sunday, passed away at the age of 98. A famed member of the Bruins Kraut line in the 1940’s, Schmidt after a Hall-of-Fame career later became the GM of the Bruins. Condolences go out to his family.

Editor's Note: Rotoworld’s Season Pass is now available for the low price of $19.99. You get plenty of extra articles including the minor league report, the junior report and much, much more. Buy it now!

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @mfinewaxhockey on Twitter.

WINNIPEG 4 FLORIDA 1

Rookie Patrik Laine scored once and added an assist to lead the Jets to an easy 4-1 win over Florida.

Laine took over the rookie scoring lead from Auston Matthews as he now has 21 goals and 36 points while Matthews has 20 and 34. It’s quite a race between the top two picks of the 2016 Draft and it’s reminiscent of the battle of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin in 2005 where both were outstanding as Ovechkin had 52 goals and 106 points while Crosby had 39 and 102. Matthews and Laine won’t reach those lofty point totals as the game has changed but both are as exciting.

Shawn Matthias got the Jets off to a 1-0 in the second period with his fifth of the season and Laine made it 2-0 at the 7:24 mark.

Greg McKegg scored his first of the season to cut the Winnipeg lead in half as the second period came to a close.

Nikolaj Ehlers (the Jets have an amazing amount of young and talented players on their roster and in their farm system) netted his 13th and Mark Scheifele popped his 17th of the season to complete the scoring.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots to win his second game in two nights. He is 15-12-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Roberto Luongo made 39 saves in the Florida net as his record dropped to 11-10-5. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .919 save percentage, both a bit better than the average NHL goalie.

Bryan Little chipped in with two assists.

Seth Griffith suffered a concussion in the first period and did not return.

Jaromir Jagr picked up an assist on McKegg’s goal and passed Paul Coffey for fifth all-time in assists with 1,316.

NEW YORK RANGERS 5 PHILADELPHIA 2

Michael Grabner scored twice and added an assist while Kevin Hayes potted a couple to lead the Rangers to a 5-2 win over the Flyers in Philadelphia.

After a nine goal and 18 point season in Toronto last year, Grabner is already at 16 goals and 23 points as he has had a revival of his career with the Rangers.

Chris Kreider also scored for New York while Jakub Voracek scored both goals for the Flyers with one coming on the power play.

After a poor performance Tuesday in which he gave up four goals on only 19 shots to the lowly Sabres, Lundqvist made 30 saves for the win as he is 17-9-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

Steve Mason is 0-4-1 in his last five and gave up four goals on 27 shots to go to 14-13-5 with a 2.82 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Do not be surprised if the Flyers start turning to Michal Neuvirth now that he has recovered from his knee injury that has kept him out of the last 23 games.

J.T. Miller had two assists while Grabner was a plus-four on the night. Hayes and Brady Skjei were each a plus-three as Brayden Schenn and Shayne Gostisbehere were each a minus-three for the Flyers.

MONTREAL 4 DALLAS 3 (Overtime)

Max Pacioretty scored twice including the overtime winner to pace the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over Dallas Wednesday.

Read More