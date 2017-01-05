Dose: King for a Day

Before we get to the action in the NHL, there were two great games played in Montreal on Wednesday in the World Under -20 Tournament as the United States and Canada were both victorious and will play on Thursday for the gold medal.
The Americans won in a seven round shootout as Troy Terry was a perfect three- for-three. It was a wild game and the excitement was palpable.
Then Sweden and Canada faced off for the right to meet the U.S. and after the Swedes scored twice on Connor Ingram in only three shots, he was pulled and Carter Hart was sent in.
Hart stopped all 28 shots that came his way and Canada fought back to win 5-2.
The final is Thursday and it should be a doozy between the top two rivals in the hockey world.
On a sad note, Milt Schmidt, who was named as one of the top 100 players in the NHL during its first century Sunday, passed away at the age of 98. A famed member of the Bruins Kraut line in the 1940’s, Schmidt after a Hall-of-Fame career later became the GM of the Bruins. Condolences go out to his family.
WINNIPEG 4 FLORIDA 1
Rookie Patrik Laine scored once and added an assist to lead the Jets to an easy 4-1 win over Florida.
Laine took over the rookie scoring lead from Auston Matthews as he now has 21 goals and 36 points while Matthews has 20 and 34. It’s quite a race between the top two picks of the 2016 Draft and it’s reminiscent of the battle of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin in 2005 where both were outstanding as Ovechkin had 52 goals and 106 points while Crosby had 39 and 102. Matthews and Laine won’t reach those lofty point totals as the game has changed but both are as exciting.
Shawn Matthias got the Jets off to a 1-0 in the second period with his fifth of the season and Laine made it 2-0 at the 7:24 mark.
Greg McKegg scored his first of the season to cut the Winnipeg lead in half as the second period came to a close.
Nikolaj Ehlers (the Jets have an amazing amount of young and talented players on their roster and in their farm system) netted his 13th and Mark Scheifele popped his 17th of the season to complete the scoring.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots to win his second game in two nights. He is 15-12-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 save percentage.
Roberto Luongo made 39 saves in the Florida net as his record dropped to 11-10-5. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .919 save percentage, both a bit better than the average NHL goalie.
Bryan Little chipped in with two assists.
Seth Griffith suffered a concussion in the first period and did not return.
Jaromir Jagr picked up an assist on McKegg’s goal and passed Paul Coffey for fifth all-time in assists with 1,316.
NEW YORK RANGERS 5 PHILADELPHIA 2
Michael Grabner scored twice and added an assist while Kevin Hayes potted a couple to lead the Rangers to a 5-2 win over the Flyers in Philadelphia.
After a nine goal and 18 point season in Toronto last year, Grabner is already at 16 goals and 23 points as he has had a revival of his career with the Rangers.
Chris Kreider also scored for New York while Jakub Voracek scored both goals for the Flyers with one coming on the power play.
After a poor performance Tuesday in which he gave up four goals on only 19 shots to the lowly Sabres, Lundqvist made 30 saves for the win as he is 17-9-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage.
Steve Mason is 0-4-1 in his last five and gave up four goals on 27 shots to go to 14-13-5 with a 2.82 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Do not be surprised if the Flyers start turning to Michal Neuvirth now that he has recovered from his knee injury that has kept him out of the last 23 games.
J.T. Miller had two assists while Grabner was a plus-four on the night. Hayes and Brady Skjei were each a plus-three as Brayden Schenn and Shayne Gostisbehere were each a minus-three for the Flyers.
MONTREAL 4 DALLAS 3 (Overtime)
Max Pacioretty scored twice including the overtime winner to pace the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over Dallas Wednesday.
Pacioretty is up to 18 goals this season with 33 points in 39 games. He has been the Habs top offensive threat this season.
Nathan Beaulieu, who also had a pair of assists, got the Canadiens off to a 1-0 lead just past the halfway mark of the first but Tyler Seguin squared things at 1 and that’s how the first period ended.
John Klingberg scored the lone goal of the second, as he scored on the power play. Klingberg has struggled this season but he seems to be coming on of late with two goals and six points in his last seven games.
Alexander Radulov scored on a pretty breakaway to open the third on the power play and Pacioretty gave Montreal a lead as he also scored with the man-advantage.
Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in the third when his shot from the point found the back of the net sending the game into overtime where Pacioretty ended it only 19 seconds into the extra frame.
It may have been a costly win for Montreal as both Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron were hurt and did not return to action. Gallagher suffered a hand injury while Byron had an upper body injury.
Al Montoya won his second straight game as he turned aside 39 shots and is now 5-4-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He has played well and if you take away the 10 goal game that the Blue Jackets beat him for on November 6, his peripherals would be 2.08/.931.
Kari Lehtonen took the overtime loss as his record is 9-10-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Stars can’t seem to get any good goalkeeping this season.
Phillip Danault had two assists as did Shea Weber.
VANCOUVER 3 ARIZONA 0
Ryan Miller turned aside all 22 shots for his first shutout of the season and his 37th in his NHL career as the Canucks defeated Arizona 3-0.
Sven Baertschi opened the scoring in the first with an unassisted effort. It was his 12th point in his last 11 games. Baertschi was a healthy scratch 12 games ago and it seems that the benching really got him going.
There was no scoring in the second and Brandon Sutter made it 2-0 in the third when his backhander on a penalty shot got past Mike Smith.
Baertschi’s first period goal tied him with Bo Horvat for the team lead with 11 but Horvat broke the tie in the third as he finished the scoring with his 12th from Alex Burrows and Chris Tanev.
Michael Stone had seven blocked shots for the Coyotes.
Miller saw his record climb to 11-10-1 which is amazing considering he started the season at 1-7. He has a 2.65 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
Smith made 21 saves but is now 7-11-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .918 save percentage.
CALGARY 4 COLORADO 1
Alex Chiasson scored once and added an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 win over Colorado Wednesday.
It may have been the last appearance in Calgary for former Flames great Jarome Iginla who assisted on Patrick Wiercioch’s third goal of the season with only 1:25 left in the game to spoil the shutout bid of Brian Elliott.
Kris Versteeg, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames with all three coming on the power play. They outshot the Avs 37-18.
T.J. Brodie and Sean Monahan each had a pair of assists. Gaudreau had six shots on goal with Versteeg getting one less.
Elliott won his fifth straight game and has regained the starting job in Calgary. He is 8-9-1 and finally has his GAA under three as he is now at 2.89.
Calvin Pickard made 33 saves as his record dropped to 6-12-1. He has now dropped five in a row.
Backlund has scored in five straight games.
ANAHEIM 2 DETROIT 0
John Gibson turned aside all 23 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 2-0 win over Detroit.
It was the Red Wings first game since the Centennial Classic and they had trouble (as usual) on the power play as they have the worst pp in the NHL.
Ondrej Kase led the way for Anaheim with a goal and an assist as he has three goals and nine points in 24 games. The rookie was taken in the seventh round of the 2014 Draft and he has made the team as a 21-year-old. Quite impressive.
Nick Ritchie opened the scoring for Anaheim with his ninth of the season.
Antoine Vermette assisted on both goals for the Ducks.
Jared Boll had four hits in only 4:56 of action.
Gibson is 14-9-7 this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage as he picked up his second shutout of the season.
Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots and saw his record drop to 9-9-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .897 save percentage. He certainly has struggled this season.
