Dose: John Gibson Great

The Tuesday Dose looks at an outstanding goaltending performance by John Gibson and a rare postponement of a game

Even though the NHL season goes through the whole winter, there are not too many cancellations.

But the Detroit-Carolina game was postponed due to poor ice conditions in Carolina.

The Hurricanes found that there was a broken seal on the main compressor in the equipment that runs the ice chiller. After numerous delays, the game was postponed when the teams figured that it would be 9:45 before the game could start.

Unfortunately, NHL rules say that a team playing back-to-back games must have at least 22 hours from the start of the first game to the start of the second. The Red Wings play in Tampa Bay Tuesday with a 7:30 start and that was 15 minutes less than would be necessary.

I don’t understand why the Lightning-Red Wings game could not be delayed 15-30 minutes but I don’t work for the NHL.

No makeup date has been announced.

Let’s get to the games that were actually played.

NASHVILLE 2 PHILADELPHIA 1 (Shootout)

Ryan Ellis was the only goal scorer in the shootout as the Predators knocked off the Flyers 2-1.

Both goaltenders, Pekka Rinne and Steve Mason were strong in the cage as the Flyers outshot Nashville 32-31.

Andrew MacDonald got the Flyers off to a 1-0 lead just past the halfway mark of the first when he blasted a shot past Rinne. Jakub Voracek and Ivan Provorov drew the assists. Provorov is a terrific rookie and the 2015 Draft is shaping up as one of the best of all-time. I think Provorov could be the best defenseman in the Draft and that is saying a lot as Noah Hanifin was drafted before him and Zach Werenski right after.

After a scoreless second period, Filip Forsberg scored at 11:46 of the third. It was only his fourth goal of the season as defensemen Matt Irwin and Mattias Ekholm picked up the assists.

From there on in it was the netminders who stole the show. Thirty-four-year-old Rinne stopped 31 shots and is 13-8-4 with a 2.43 GAA and a .918 save percentage while Mason made 30 saves and is 13-9-4 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Voracek had six shots on goal while Forsberg managed five but had six hits. Radko Gudas and Provorov each had five blocked shots.

ANAHEIM 3 TORONTO 2

John Gibson was sensational as he stole a win for the Anaheim Ducks and made coach Randy Carlyle a winner in his return to the ACC.

Gibson made 33 saves and many of them were outstanding as he robbed the Maple Leafs blind in a 3-2 win.

Frederik Andersen was almost as good as he played against his former Anaheim teammates for the first time since he was dealt in the off-season. Andersen stopped 26 shots and while the stats may not look so good, he certainly was. Andersen saw his record drop to 12-8-6 with a 2.65 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

After a scoreless first period, Auston Matthews, who is having a great rookie season, redirected a shot that he had no business tipping in and he beat Gibson who has no chance to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead. It was his 15th of the season and Nikita Zaitsev and Zach Hyman drew the assists.

Ryan Getzlaf doesn’t score much anymore but he managed to tie things up at 1 with his fourth goal of the season, It was on the power play and sent the game tied into the third.

Nick Ritchie scored his eighth of the season as Ondrej Kase set him up 1:21 into the third. But Nazem Kadri scored on a shot from the blueline that seemed to go off Ducks defenseman (and former Leaf) Korbinian Holzer and into the net.

That set the set for Cam Fowler’s game winner which came after Hyman’s two minute minor for roughing. Ryan Kesler won a draw cleanly from rookie Frederik Gauthier who was making his seasonal debut and sent the puck to Fowler who whipped a shot past Andersen who had no chance.

Gibson saw his record go to 11-8-4 with a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage. It looks like Jonathan Bernier will get the start Tuesday in his hometown of Montreal.

Fowler had a goal and an assist to give him nine goals and 23 points this season.

