Dose: Harden Makes History

Before the ball dropped in Times Square to welcome in 2017, the NBA closed out 2016 with six games on Saturday night. And it turned out to be extremely entertaining and a truly historic evening.



Russell Westbrook posted yet another triple-double (before halftime!). Giannis Antetokounmpo put up some mind-boggling stats of his own. However, the brightest star on New Year’s Eve was James Harden. The Beard posted a once-in-a-lifetime line on the final night of the year…



Click here to follow Tommy Beer on Twitter





Grizzlies 112, Kings 98

Mike Conley entered the day questionable with a toe injury but was was able to play, and ended up playing very well. He logged 29 minutes and paced Memphis in points (22) and rebounds (eight), while also dishing out three assists and knocking down three 3-pointers. Conley only needed 11 field goal attempts to score his 22 points. He was 8-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from downtown… Unfortunately, Memphis’ other superstar, center Marc Gasol, was unable to escape Sacramento unscathed. Gasol tweaked his ankle in the third quarter and did not return to the game. He finished the game with two points, two rebounds, two assists in 21 minutes. The good news is that injury seems minor. He stayed in the game for a few possessions before getting the ankle re-taped. He was reportedly able to return to the game if needed, but with the Grizz milking a big lead, the big guy got the rest of the night off… Chandler Parsons (seven points and two assists) played 16 uneventful minutes for Memphis is his second game back… Jeff Green produced one of his better all-around games of the season. He tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four 3-pointers in a team-high 38 minutes. That’s back-to-back games with at least 17 points for Green.



It was a tough night for the Kings at home, especially so for Ty Lawson, who took a Tony Allen shoulder to the face in the second quarter. Lawson left the game and was unable to return. He ended up being diagnosed with a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture and is considered day to day. Starting point guard Darren Collison made the most of the opportunity, scoring 16 points and grabbing four rebounds in a team-high 39 minutes. Collison came into Saturday night in a nasty slump and was losing rotation time as a result. Over the Kings previous six games, Collision was averaging just 6.3 points (on 31.9 percent shooting) and 3.7 assists in 22.7 minutes a night… DeMarcus Cousins did all he could to keep the Kings close. Boogie produced another monster line, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds, five steals, five turnovers and a season-high eight assists… Rudy Gay missed yet another game with his hip injury, allowing Matt Barnes to step in and step up. Barnes scored 20 points with eight rebounds, three assists, five 3-pointers in 33 minutes on Saturday. Anthony Tolliver also chipped in 16 points and six boards. Omri Casspi is the odd man out. He played only six minutes.





Bucks 116, Bulls 96

Somehow, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to fly under the radar in fantasy circles as the insane seasons of James Harden and Russell Westbrook seems to dominate the dialogue, the Greek Freak has been downright freaky of late, and Saturday was no exception. He scored 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out seven helpers and blocked a career-high seven shots! Per Basketball Reference, Giannis is just the second player since 1983 to tally at least 35 points, seven boards, seven assists and seven blocks in the same game. And not only is Antetokounmpo stuffing the stat sheet, he’s also been incredibly efficient. Giannis has shot over 53 percent from the floor in five of his last six games, while scoring at least 22 points in each game.



If I told you on Saturday morning that a Buck would post a triple-double on Saturday night, would anyone not have guessed Giannis? And I can safely assume not many of you would have gone with a rookie making just his second career start. Yet, Malcolm Brogdon was just that brilliant, ending his night with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Brogdon has been stellar all year long, but has taken it to the next level recently. Matthew Dellavedova may have a very difficult time getting his starting gig back once his hamstring is 100 percent healthy. If Brogdon is still on your league’s waiver wire, go scoop him up; especially if you play in a keeper league… Jabari Parker was at it again on Saturday, finishing with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and adding five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 40 minutes… Solid stretches have been few and far between for Greg Monroe this season, but the Bucks big finally seems to be finding his groove. He played a season-high 34 minutes against the Bulls on Saturday, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Over Milwaukee's last five games, Monroe is averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes. On a related note, John Henson scored just one point in 14 minutes.



Read More