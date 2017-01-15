Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals

Sunday's Hockey Dose praises Jeff Carter's clutch work, Brad Marchand celebrating his 500th game in style and just so, so much hockey, everyone

Say what you will about how the NHL structures its playoff format and how standings points are generated - I usually grumble something inaudible about three points these days - the NHL does seem like it will benefit from some really fun playoff races to close out 2016-17.





The expansion draft adds a level of uncertainty to the trade market, too, so that should be fun. I guess.





With the NFL playoffs really starting to wind down, and the winter in full cruel form, it’s time to buckle down. And win your fantasy hockey leagues. Huzzah.





BRUINS 6, FLYERS 3





-- Brad Marchand celebrated his 500th game by scoring five points: two goals and three assists. That leaves him awfully close to a point-per-game this season, with 43 in 46 contests. If you isolate your view to the last two seasons (77 GP in 2015-16 plus these 46 games in 2016-17), Marchand has 104 in his past 123 games.





Considering the fact that he still piles up penalties (42 this season, 476 PIM in those 500 GP), his increased scoring rate makes him a premier power forward in fantasy. It's been a remarkable run, and since he lines up more often than not with Patrice Bergeron, it's no surprise that he has a great career +147 mark.





-- Marchand also regularly skates with David Pastrnak, at least when the young forward is healthy enough/not suspended. Pastrnak contributed two assists on Saturday, giving him six in his last five contests. He last scored a goal when he collected 1G, 1A against the Penguins on Dec. 14, but at least he's generating points again (he went seven games without a point at all before getting it back together lately).





-- Torey Krug is on one heck of a hot streak in his own right.





He now has a goal in three straight games. Krug collected an assist on Saturday and had another helper on Jan. 10, so he has five points in his past three games. Those three goals account for all but one of his four goals from this season.





Normally I'd say that a talented defenseman would bump up a 3.1 shooting percentage, even noting that blueliners score at a lower rate than forwards. Krug's 4.4 career shooting percentage doesn't inspire a ton of confidence that his numbers will skyrocket, though.





-- Nice to see Tuukka Rask in there (and getting a win) after that injury scare earlier this week. The gulf between Rask and every other Bruins goalie is enormous.





CANADIENS 5, RANGERS 4





-- The Montreal Canadiens fired off three goals in just over a minute in the third period to win this game, with goals by Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron.





This marks the 20th goal of the season for Patches, who came into this season with a three-season 30+ goal streak. And, really, you could probably call it a four-season streak since he had 33 in 2011-12 and 15 in 44 games from that abomination of a lockout-shortened campaign in 2012-13.





(Seriously, how many streaks/good vibes/unicorn horns did that wildly unnecessary lockout ruin? Please please please don't do it again, league that makes lockouts standard operating procedure ...)





-- Alex Galchenyuk scored a goal on one SOG and played 24 shifts (16:37 TOI) in his first game back since Dec. 4. The Habs sure seem legit considering how well they handled a challenging road schedule and some tough injury losses, with Galchenyuk being one of the most noteworthy losses.





-- Antti Raanta left the game in the first period thanks to a lower-body injury, and Henrik Lundqvist ended up absorbing all five Habs goals. Not sure how bad the injury is for Raanta, one of the league's most impressive backups as of late.





KINGS 3, JETS 2 (OT)





-- Jeff Carter continues to be an overtime menace for the Kings, as this was his third OTGWG of 2016-17. It also marks his eighth GWG of 2016-17, a significant chunk of his impressive 23 goals. He's close to a point-per-game overall, collecting 40 in 43.





Remarkably, he has a four-game point streak going even though he didn't generate a SOG against Dallas on Jan. 9 (one assist) and didn't generate one against the Blues on Jan. 12 either (two assists). In that span, he has two goals and five assists.

