Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder

The Blue Jackets win a historic meeting of two red-hot NHL streaks, Kris Letang shines in his return and an array of topics ring in the New Year

My goodness, it’s really 2017, isn’t it?





I know it’s a meme to trash 2016, but overall, it was a pretty solid year for hockey. No, scoring didn’t go up like we were hoping, yet there are plenty of reasons to feel lucky to experience the fusion of the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons that made up this calendar year.





The Pittsburgh Penguins were a beacon of flashy-fun light in winning the Stanley Cup, emboldening at least a few teams to open things up a bit. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are showing us that, for as much as some teams seem to solidify themselves as the “smart ones” during the salary cap era, there’s still plenty of room for wild upheaval in the modern NHL.





Of course, the best stories probably revolve around young guns like Connor McDavid and still-pretty-young stars like Sidney Crosby blowing our minds and making goalies/defensemen miserable.



For all the concerns we have going into an uncertain 2017, here’s hoping those kids - and Sid the No Longer Kid - can stay healthy and keep wowing us.





BLUE JACKETS 4, WILD 2





-- This game represents the first time in not just NHL history, but also MLB, NFL and NBA (plus a few other league) history that two teams with at least 12 consecutive wins faced off in the same game. As the score above spoils, the Blue Jackets kept things going for their remarkable 15th win in a row while the Wild saw their streak end at 12 games.





With those 15 consecutive wins, the Blue Jackets tied for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history. The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold the longest one with 17. Here are the next few games for Columbus, to gauge their chances:





Jan. 3: vs. Oilers

Jan. 5: at Capitals

Jan. 7: vs. Rangers

Jan. 8: vs. Flyers





The Blue Jackets get a nice break, which could actually be unwelcome since they’re on such a hot streak.





The Blue Jackets' last loss was a 2-1 shootout loss on Nov. 26. Their last game without getting a point was a 2-0 loss to the Flames on Nov. 23. Since they fell to 6-4-2 after a 5-2 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 10, Columbus went 20-1-2.





-- It’s no surprise that Sergei Bobrovsky is red-hot, too, with a 13-game winning streak.





"Bob" improved his overall record to 24-5-2 with a smoking .934 save percentage and three shutouts. His career-high for wins is 32 and his second-best mark is 30. It certainly seems like he'll demolish that mark even if he slows down considerably.





(Of course, the worry with Bob is almost always health, so let's not jinx him TOO much now.)





BRUINS 3, SABRES 1





-- David Backes is sidelined indefinitely with a concussion suffered from a William Carrier hit. He's had some issues before, so this is worrisome. Right now, Backes has nine goals, 19 points, 31 PIM and 89 SOG in 33 games played.





-- Losing Backes for an uncertain period of time hurts, but at least Boston took care of business with back-to-back wins against Buffalo. For all we know, stretches like that could make the difference in Boston making the playoffs.





-- Jack Eichel scored Buffalo's only goal of the game, his seventh goal and 12th point in 15 games this season. Eichel's on a roll lately, with two goals and two assists for four points in three games.





-- Tuukka Rask stopped 26 out of 27 shots to bump his 2016-17 record to 19-7-3 with a .929 save percentage and four shutouts. Rask also has three wins in his last four games.





-- Evander Kane failed to score a point and had a -1 rating on Saturday, but he likely helped fantasy owners in many leagues. Kane generated 12 PIM, five SOG and three hits.





CAPITALS 6, DEVILS 2





-- Tom Wilson is just sort of one of those players who seem to exist to injure. I'll leave others to bicker about whether the hit to hospitalize John Moore was dirty; it might be unfortunate as much as predatory.





Let's not kid ourselves about Wilson's role. In 35 games, Wilson scored two goals and one assist while piling up 34 PIM. Wilson has 520 PIM versus 53 points in 266 career GP. I shudder to ponder how many players will get injured by Wilson before he hangs up his skates, as he's still just 22.

