Dose: Another McDavid Night

It was a milestone for Connor McDavid as he scored his 100th career NHL point on Wednesday and then added two more to give him 102 points in only 92 games.
That is special in this day and age and he is only going to get better. The NHL is lucky to have such a superstar to lead the game and eventually take over for Sidney Crosby.
DETROIT 6 BOSTON 5 (Shootout)
It looks like whatever the Boston Bruins do these days turns out bad.
The Bruins took a 4-1 lead into the second period, saw the Red Wings tie it up, re-take the lead and then see Detroit tie it up in the third to send it into a shootout where Boston eventually lost.
Frans Nielsen scored the shootout winner after Brad Marchand and Thomas Vanek traded goals.
The Bruins came out guns-a-blazing as Frank Vatrano scored twice and Brandon Carlo once in the first 8:50 of the game to take a 3-0 lead. Carlo’s goal was shorthanded and Vatrano’s second of the game was on the power play.
Dylan Larkin made it 3-1 with his 12th but Patrice Bergeron completed a very good first period for both himself and the Bruins with his third point of the night and first goal.
It was a different story in the second as Xavier Ouellet, Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar all found the back of the net to tie the game at 4 but Adam McQuaid restored the Bruins one goal lead just 21 seconds after Tatar tied it to send the Bruins into the third with the lead.
Gustav Nyquist scored the only goal of the third with his seventh of the campaign.
Tuukka Rask had another tough start (he was pulled after the second period Monday after giving up three goals to the Islanders) as he stopped only 20 of 25 in regulation and the overtime. He is 22-10-4 with a 2.11 GAA and a .919 save percentage.
Jared Coreau got the start in goal for Detroit but he was pulled after only 8:50 as he gave up three goals on eight shots.
Petr Mrazek took over and picked up his first victory in 2017 as he stopped 23 of 25 shots. He is 10-11-4 with a 3.14 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Poolies were certainly looking for more when he was drafted this season, likely in the third of fourth round.
Larkin was a plus-four while Vanek had an assist and has seven goals and 14 points in his last 12 games.
PITTSBURGH 4 MONTREAL 1
Matt Murray was not busy in the Pittsburgh cage but still turned aside 19 of 20 shots to lead the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens.
The Canadiens started the season off with a 13-1-1 mark but have been 14-13-5 ever since, allowing teams to catch them in the Eastern Conference and get close in the Atlantic Division.
Ian Cole opened the scoring in the first and Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel with his fourth, increased the lead to three in the second period before Sven Andrighetto potted his second of the season to give Montreal their only goal and ruin the shutout bid of Murray.
Murray saw his record boosted to 15-4-1 as he is the undisputed number one goalie in Pittsburgh. He has a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage and bounced back nicely after a win against Washington where he gave up seven goals on only 28 shots.
Carey Price gave up four goals on 26 shots as Olli Maatta scored his first of the season in the third. After giving up 15 goals in three games, Price was back to his normal self Monday giving up only one but he returned to his recent form with Wednesday’s outing. He is 21-9-4 with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 save percentage and missing most of last year combined with the World Cup in September may be taking its toll on him.
Patric Hornqvist had a pair of assists and Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet.
WINNIPEG 6 ARIZONA 3
On Monday I wondered where Ondrej Pavelec was after the Jets lost yet another game.
On Tuesday the Jets recalled the netminder that they put on waivers before the start of the season and then sent him to the minors when none of the other 29 franchises were interested in his services.
On Wednesday Ondrej Pavelec was between the pipes for the Jets and after giving up a goal on Arizona’s first shot on net, he managed to stop 30 of the remaining 32 shots as Winnipeg prevailed 6-3 over the Coyotes.
Josh Jooris beat Pavelec at the 2:49 mark of the first but Bryan Little came back to tie the game at one. Oliver Ekman-Larsson regained the lead for Arizona with his ninth of the season on the power play and the first period ended with the Coyotes up 2-1.
The Jets came roaring out for the second period as Blake Wheeler and Andrew Copp gave Winnipeg the lead before the five minute mark of the second and when Joel Armia stretched the lead to two the Jets would not look back.
Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers extended the lead to four before Jakob Chychrun with his second of the season, made it a bit more respectable for the Coyotes.
Mike Smith gave up all six goals on 35 shots before he was relieved of the net at 8:49 of the third after the Ehlers goal. He is 8-13-5 with a 2.99 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Louis Domingue took over and stopped all four shots.
With the exception of his power play goal, Ekman-Larsson had a tough night as he was a minus-five. Every Jets player was a plus with the exception of Toby Enstrom who was a minus-one.
Dustin Byfuglien had two assists and was a plus-three.
Martin Hanzal did not play as he had to take care of a family matter.
Alexander Burmistrov returned to Winnipeg for the first time after he was waived by the Jets and had an assist.
SAN JOSE 3 LOS ANGELES 2
Joe Pavelski's 16th goal of the season was the eventual winner as the Sharks defeated the Kings 3-2.
Brent Burns scored his 19th of the season for San Jose to get them started. He is tied for 11th spot in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy and that is an amazing accomplishment at this stage of the season for a defenseman.
Tanner Pearson tied the game up with his 14th of the season but Tommy Wingels gave the lead back to the Sharks before the end of the first. Micheal Haley, normally an enforcer, picked up his sixth assist of the campaign.
Martin Jones picked up the win stopping 22 shots as Marian Gaborik was the only other King to beat him. Jones is 23-14-2 with a 2.24 GAA and a .917 save percentage.
Petr Budaj made 24 saves and had his record drop to 20-13-3 with a 2.11 GAA and a .917 save percentage.
Joe Thornton had a pair of assists as he has gone 45 games without beating a goaltender. He has three goals on the season with all three coming shorthanded.
EDMONTON 4 FLORIDA 3 (Overtime)
As usual in Edmonton it was Connor McDavid night as the just turned 20-year-old scored the overtime winner with 2.6 seconds to go and added a pair of assists to give the Oilers a 4-3 win over Florida.
McDavid increased his lead in the NHL scoring race as he has 54 points, four ahead of both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
Zack Kassian got the Oilers off to a quick 1-0 lead and Mark Letestu with his nine of the season made it 2-0 on the power play as McDavid set up both goals.
The Panthers fought back as Vincent Trocheck, who is having a great season, scored his 17th.
Michael Sgarbossa scored his first of the season to tie the game in the second period and Greg McKegg gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead with 5:15 to go in the third as Jaromir Jagr picked up his 20th assist of the season.
But Jordan Eberle, with his ninth of the season and first in 19 games tied the score at three setting up McDavid’s heroics.
Cam Talbot made 28 stops and is 24-12-6 this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He had given the Oilers the goaltending they have needed but haven’t received of late as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
James Reimer got the start and made 27 saves in the overtime loss. He is 7-6-4 with a 2.68 GAA and a .913 save percentage.
Aaron Ekblad had a pair of assists for Florida.
