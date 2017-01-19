Dose: Another McDavid Night

The Thursday Dose looks at yet another milestone for Connor McDavid and the less than ideal play of Montreal and Boston

It was a milestone for Connor McDavid as he scored his 100th career NHL point on Wednesday and then added two more to give him 102 points in only 92 games.

That is special in this day and age and he is only going to get better. The NHL is lucky to have such a superstar to lead the game and eventually take over for Sidney Crosby.

DETROIT 6 BOSTON 5 (Shootout)

It looks like whatever the Boston Bruins do these days turns out bad.

The Bruins took a 4-1 lead into the second period, saw the Red Wings tie it up, re-take the lead and then see Detroit tie it up in the third to send it into a shootout where Boston eventually lost.

Frans Nielsen scored the shootout winner after Brad Marchand and Thomas Vanek traded goals.

The Bruins came out guns-a-blazing as Frank Vatrano scored twice and Brandon Carlo once in the first 8:50 of the game to take a 3-0 lead. Carlo’s goal was shorthanded and Vatrano’s second of the game was on the power play.

Dylan Larkin made it 3-1 with his 12th but Patrice Bergeron completed a very good first period for both himself and the Bruins with his third point of the night and first goal.

It was a different story in the second as Xavier Ouellet, Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar all found the back of the net to tie the game at 4 but Adam McQuaid restored the Bruins one goal lead just 21 seconds after Tatar tied it to send the Bruins into the third with the lead.

Gustav Nyquist scored the only goal of the third with his seventh of the campaign.

Tuukka Rask had another tough start (he was pulled after the second period Monday after giving up three goals to the Islanders) as he stopped only 20 of 25 in regulation and the overtime. He is 22-10-4 with a 2.11 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

Jared Coreau got the start in goal for Detroit but he was pulled after only 8:50 as he gave up three goals on eight shots.

Petr Mrazek took over and picked up his first victory in 2017 as he stopped 23 of 25 shots. He is 10-11-4 with a 3.14 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Poolies were certainly looking for more when he was drafted this season, likely in the third of fourth round.

Larkin was a plus-four while Vanek had an assist and has seven goals and 14 points in his last 12 games.

PITTSBURGH 4 MONTREAL 1





Matt Murray was not busy in the Pittsburgh cage but still turned aside 19 of 20 shots to lead the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens started the season off with a 13-1-1 mark but have been 14-13-5 ever since, allowing teams to catch them in the Eastern Conference and get close in the Atlantic Division.

Ian Cole opened the scoring in the first and Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel with his fourth, increased the lead to three in the second period before Sven Andrighetto potted his second of the season to give Montreal their only goal and ruin the shutout bid of Murray.

Murray saw his record boosted to 15-4-1 as he is the undisputed number one goalie in Pittsburgh. He has a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage and bounced back nicely after a win against Washington where he gave up seven goals on only 28 shots.

Carey Price gave up four goals on 26 shots as Olli Maatta scored his first of the season in the third. After giving up 15 goals in three games, Price was back to his normal self Monday giving up only one but he returned to his recent form with Wednesday’s outing. He is 21-9-4 with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 save percentage and missing most of last year combined with the World Cup in September may be taking its toll on him.

Patric Hornqvist had a pair of assists and Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet.

WINNIPEG 6 ARIZONA 3





On Monday I wondered where Ondrej Pavelec was after the Jets lost yet another game.

On Tuesday the Jets recalled the netminder that they put on waivers before the start of the season and then sent him to the minors when none of the other 29 franchises were interested in his services.

