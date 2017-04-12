Dortmund fans open their doors to stranded Monaco supporters

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) -- With the help of a hashtag, Borussia Dortmund fans have opened their doors to stranded Monaco supporters after their Champions League game was called off.

The first leg of the quarterfinals was postponed by a day after the Dortmund team bus was targeted in three blasts. Dortmund defender Marc Bartra needed surgery on injuries to his wrist and arm.

Many Monaco fans had planned to return home after Tuesday's game and were left without accommodation for the night. But using the hashtag (hash)bedforawayfans, supporters were able to communicate on Twitter to arrange meet-ups and offer spare rooms or couches.

User (at)doerpm wrote on Twitter: ''If you need a (hash)bedforawayfans for this or next night, just ask me. Speak a little bit french and will support you.''

Both Dortmund and Monaco encouraged the action through retweets of the hashtag to bring it to a wider audience. Both followed up by tweeting pictures of Dortmund and Monaco fans socializing together.

''Das ist Fussball!'' Monaco said.