Dortmund facing partial stadium ban, fine for fan violence

BERLIN (AP) -- The German soccer federation is calling for a partial stadium closure and heavy fine for Borussia Dortmund because of trouble caused by some of the club's fans this season.

The DFB says it wants the south stand of the Westfalenstadion to remain empty for one Bundesliga game and the club to be fined 100,000 euros ($106,600) for banners and insults against Leipzig last weekend as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim and the away game in Leipzig earlier this season.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand following previous misdemeanors.

The DFB says it cannot impose sanctions for incidents outside stadiums - several Leipzig fans were injured in attacks.