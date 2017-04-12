Dortmund angry it was forced to play; UEFA says team agreed

Dortmund players acknowledge the supporters after losing 2-3 during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

European soccer's governing body insisted that Borussia Dortmund agreed to the rapid rescheduling of its Champions League quarterfinal after the German club complained about being forced to play a day after its bus was targeted by bombs.

After losing 3-2 to Monaco on Wednesday, Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said his players wanted more time to recover from the previous day's attack that left defender Marc Bartra requiring surgery.

But UEFA said Dortmund was satisfied with playing the first leg against Monaco just 24 hours after three devices packed with metal pins detonated close to the team bus.

''The decision to play the match today at 18.45 (local time) was made last night at BVB stadium in cooperation and complete agreement with clubs and authorities,'' UEFA communications director Pedro Pinto told The Associated Press. ''We were in touch with all parties today and never received any information which suggested that any of the teams did not want to play.''

Tuchel felt that UEFA had not taken the attack seriously enough and claimed ''we weren't asked at all at any time'' about whether to proceed with the game.

''Basically, we had the feeling that we were being treated as if a beer can had hit our bus, and half an hour later the decision was there that (it would be) tomorrow at 6.45 p.m.,'' Tuchel said. ''That gives you a feeling of powerlessness.''

Despite the congested calendar in the final months of the season, Dortmund believed the game could have been shifted to a later date. The second leg is being played next Wednesday in Monaco.

''We were not attacked on the field by an opponent; we were attacked from inside the bus as men,'' Tuchel added in a broadcast interview with former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft. ''Of course this has an effect and it was a terrible experience for all of us. We wanted to have a bit more time to deal with it. We didn't get the time.

''The team wanted so badly a bit of time to deal with it so we were in our best shape because the dream is to go to the semifinals in Europe. We had the feeling today everybody that we are not in the best shape, not focused enough for football. Who will blame us for that? Nobody.''

The Dortmund players were back in training on Wednesday morning to prepare for the evening's fixture.

''I have a bit more experience than my players and I told them not to worry so much about it, try not to think so much about it, it does not get better,'' Tuchel said. ''Everybody has the right to deal with it the way he wants to. If you want to talk about it, talk. If you want to be silent, be silent. If you need a hug, I hug you or find someone who hugs you at home.

''It's all different characters and it was very inspiring to see how we dealt with it in the second half. We made a good second half. The game is over now and it feels a bit weird.''

---

Mike Corder in Dortmund, Germany contributed to this report.