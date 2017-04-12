Donaldson returns to lineup as DH for struggling Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Nathan Dennette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson is back in the lineup at designated hitter for the finale of a two-game series against Milwaukee.

Held out of the starting lineup by a sore right calf, Donaldson struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning as Toronto lost 4-3 in Tuesday's home opener. The last-place Blue Jays are off to a franchise-worst 1-6 start.

The AL MVP in 2015 and a three-time All-Star, Donaldson left Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay after running out a ground ball. He's batting .333 with two homers and three RBIs.

Kendrys Morales will make his first start of the season at first base.

Manager John Gibbons flipped Donaldson and outfielder Jose Bautista in Wednesday's batting order, with Bautista moving up to second and Donaldson dropping to third.

