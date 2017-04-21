Don’t Bring Any Disrespect at Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams was 3 when he first played organized football, but like most preschoolers, he was raw. “My first year I would run the wrong way,” Adams says. “I was also looking at butterflies.” Before you bleat outrage in the name of long-term health, know that he didn’t play tackle football until the strapping age of 5. By then, of course, he was competing in the 8-year-old division.

“My mom was all for it. She supported every game,” Adams says. “That’s just how it is. It wasn’t something I was forced to do . . . I fell in love with the game.”

His mother, Michelle, had spent much of her life around football. In 1991 she married Jamal’s father, George, a first-round pick of the Giants in ’85. Four years after his father’s NFL career ended, Jamal was born in Lewisville, Tex., where he grew up in the football-crazed suburbs of Dallas.

Born into football’s fast lane, Adams sped down it in a luxury car with a full navigation system. Besides having a former NFL running back as a dad, he cites Bill Parcells as a mentor and Michael Irvin is a close family friend. Staying in that fast lane, Adams played as a true freshman at LSU and declared for the draft two years later. He’s likely to be the first safety off this year’s board. And it’ll be a small disappointment if he doesn’t start for his new team in Week 1.

“I think this is what separates me from other cats in this draft,” he says as we watch film of him doing a Charles Woodson impression against Auburn, slithering toward the line of scrimmage to make a swiping tackle. “Film study. Instincts. Just being a football player, just making a play. Not always being a robot.” He plays the tape back. “Coming up, filling the hole. You won’t catch too many [other safeties] that fill the hole.”

We’re in LSU’s defensive meeting room. It is 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning in March. We were scheduled for 11 a.m., but Adams called me the night before and asked to go earlier. He says he likes to get his day going.

Adams studies film the same way he plays: with nonstop energy. Clicker in hand, he alternates from standing to sitting to strolling. He’ll answer a question and, in the same breath, move on to the next play. Watching film with him is like walking a dog that constantly tugs on the leash.

“I wouldn’t want to say that someone is better than me, but Earl Thomas has a lot more experience in the middle of the field, a lot more football IQ,” Adams says when asked who in the NFL right now tops him at playing as a deep, single-high safety. Then, before a follow-up question can be asked, he presses play, bringing the film back to life. “So right here. This is another hell of a play that I make. We’re in a shell call. They motion the X receiver. That means I get to blitz off the edge.”

What jumps off the screen is Adams’s physicality. He’s a textbook tackler, both in traffic and in open space. This stems from tremendous change-of-direction ability and a closing burst. “I pride myself on tackling,” he says. “If I miss a tackle, that eats me alive. That’s almost worse than busting a coverage or giving up a touchdown.”

An opposing player doesn’t need to have the ball to experience Adam’s wrath. On one of the first plays we see, he delivers a fierce, clean shot up high to Auburn receiver Darius Slayton, who was trying to make a block. Then Adams got in Slayton’s grill.

“I simply told him, You can’t block me. You’ll try to block me all game, it’s not going to happen. So just get it out of your head.’ You can tell when the game kept going, he didn’t come in there as hard.”

Adams points at the screen.

“Look-he had to adjust his facemask a little bit.”

We watched several LSU games. In each of them, Adams delivered a high, hard shot to a wide receiver on the receiver’s first blocking attempt of the game.

