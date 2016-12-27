Dominick Cruz still driven by old rivalry, but he wants superfights next

LAS VEGAS – Fighting Dominick Cruz can be a lot like trying to eat soup with a fork: You know it’s going to be difficult, but you think you can get it done. After several good attempts though, ultimately you fail.

He’s almost like a hypnotist in the ring, putting an opponent under a spell and moving him to the spots where it’s least advantageous for him to be.

Despite an extraordinary run of bad luck with injuries that cost him nearly four of the prime years of his career, he enters his bantamweight title defense on Friday in the co-main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena with Cody Garbrandt on a 13-fight winning streak and ranked No. 3 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound ratings.

Garbrandt is the third current or former member of Urijah Faber’s Sacramento-based Team Alpha Male that Cruz will have faced this year. He returned from a long stint on the sidelines because of injury to take the bantamweight title from T.J. Dillashaw in one of the year’s best fights.

He followed that with a win at UFC 199 in a rubber match with Faber, his arch-rival and the only man to have defeated Cruz in Cruz’s storied career. Cruz is 22-1, with his sole defeat coming via first-round submission at WEC 26 on March 24, 2007.

And now, he’ll get Garbrandt, one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport. Garbrandt is 10-0 and has won each of his three fights this year by first-round knockout.

Cruz relishes the bout with Garbrandt, mostly it seems because he enjoys torturing Team Alpha Male members and he sees Garbrandt as somewhat green to be facing a complex fighter such as himself.

“The reason why it looks like they’re trying to figure me out is because my whole game is built around exploiting their strengths and taking them away from them,” Cruz said. “Once you take a fighter’s strengths away from him, they’re left with nothing but their weaknesses. And when they’re left with their weaknesses, they feel lost and they start forcing things.

“The whole game is built around that. I don’t have a specific focus except for taking [away the strengths of the person I’m fighting]. And they don’t have a Plan B. They’re all stuck on Plan A, which is ‘I hit harder than him. I’m faster than him’ and this and that. But what happens if you’re not faster? What happens if you’re not stronger? What happens if you’re not quicker or what happens if you’re not more athletic? What is your Plan B? Well, Cody doesn’t have a Plan B.”

Dominick Cruz hasn’t lost a fight in nearly a decade. (Getty) More

Cruz is 2-1 against Faber, 2-0 against Joseph Benavidez and 1-0 against Dillashaw. And though he and Faber shook hands on the set of the Fox broadcast on Dec. 17 in Sacramento after Faber ended his career with a win over Brad Pickett, Cruz still hasn’t fully let the rivalry go.

He evened the score with a win over Faber at UFC 132 and then gained the edge in the trilogy with a dominant win at UFC 199.

“Time and time again, I go out there and do things they say I can’t,” he said. “At what point do you finally admit that I’m tougher than you had thought. Like with Faber, I knew I was better than him at 132 and I knew I was better than him in this last fight [at UFC 199]. But I took more satisfaction out of this last one because I knew that was his last shot at ever touching the belt.

“All you ever hear is how great he is and how he’s this title-holder, and all you ever hear him say is how many titles he’s held. He’s always bragging, bragging, bragging. … He’s been running my name through the dirt for so many years, and everything he’s said for all those years, I have proven was a lie; I have proven was wrong; I have proven was his assumption, where in actuality, he didn’t know a thing about me. That was what beating him was about, making sure he understood how wrong he was about me.”

It’s clear that Cruz is motivated yet again by facing Garbrandt, the big slugger who is becoming one of the sport’s most feared punchers.

