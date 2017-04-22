Dominic Bozzelli came within an inch of a par-4 ace at the Valero Texas Open

Dominic Bozzelli came within an inch — an inch! — of making the second par-4 hole-in-one in PGA Tour history.

Bozzelli was playing the 318-yard par-4 17th at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course on Saturday in the third round of the Valero Texas Open when he nearly jarred his tee shot.

Unfortunately, we don’t have video footage of the drive, but ShotLink tells us the truth.

Yes, it finished an inch away. (via Golf Channel) More

Curiously, Aaron Baddeley made a hole-in-three on the same par 4 at the Valero Texas Open in 2015. After pulling his first tee shot out of bounds, Baddeley re-teed on the same hole and jarred it for an incredible birdie.

There’s only been one par-4 ace in PGA Tour history, made by Andrew Magee on the 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale in the 2001 Phoenix Open.