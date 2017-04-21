Dominant Karlsson; Panthers to interview Montgomery; pursuing Bishop (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Who could be next in line as Buffalo Sabres general manager? [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There’s not much time for the Sabres to re-stock their front office as a busy June approaches. [Die by the Blade]

• A good look at just how dominant Erik Karlsson has been in the first round. [TSN]

• The Boston Bruins need to figure out the Ottawa Senators trap to win this series. [Boston Sports Desk]

• The Toronto Maple Leafs youngsters are learning a great deal while they sit halfway to Round 2. [Toronto Star]

• Who were those Washington Capitals fans in the middle of Maple Leaf Square during Game 4? [Washington Post]

• Paul Stastny is feeling better and could be back for the St. Louis Blues in Game 5. [Post-Dispatch]

• Getting back in the broadcast booth has been the best medicine for play-by-play man Dave Strader as he battles cancer. [SI.com]

• Chatting with retired goaltender Brianne McLaughlin about the NHWL and life after hockey. [The Ice Garden]

• Denver University head coach Jim Montgomery will get an interview for the open Florida Panthers job. [Denver Post]

• Why the Calgary Flames should pursue Ben Bishop once again this summer. [Sportsnet]

• Chatting with the legendary Bob Cole about his broadcasting career. [CBC]

• The Edmonton Oilers being back in the playoffs means business is up for local retailers. [CBC via Yahoo]

• Bob Hartley sounds like he’ll move on from the Latvian national team after next month’s World Championship, potentially back to the Swiss league. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Why Vegas GM George McPhee would like the idea of NHL team expansion lists being made public. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The OHL’s Erie Otters have banned cowbells from their arena after fans tossed them to the ice following a Game 7 win in the Western Conference semifinal. [GoErie.com]

• What’s the fantasy hockey impact of the Buffalo Sabres’ changes? [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, here are 10 of the top Erik Karlsson plays:

