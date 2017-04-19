The Dodgers and Rich Hill want your suggestions on preventing blisters

So you’ve crafted, in your mid-thirties, a magnificent comeback, grounded in part on a couple starts for a team based in Central Islip, N.Y., which is neither in the American nor the National League.

You’ve believed in it, and your family has believed, everybody going along with the plan, which would have required a great deal of faith in things such as elbow ligaments and spin rates and orb tilts and batters’ gullibility and gravity and the friction created when a baseball is gripped and released and spun and hoisted into what can only be described as an unfriendly world that defends itself with long, heavy sticks.

This comeback achieves such grace as to be rewarded with admiration and riches, in a place where palm trees sway beneath blue skies, so all that is left is to continue to hoist baseballs into those skies, blissful and untroubled, if wearing a cup.

Except your damned finger keeps getting puffy and filled with puss and blood and leaking all over your happy little comeback, not to mention your baseball pants.

So, wouldn’t you know, starter Rich Hill is back on the disabled list because of a blister, and the Dodgers would appear to have little idea of how to cure or prevent it, and neither would Rich Hill himself, and neither does anyone really, so here they are, testing the organizational strategy that is three-fold: depth, depth, depth. And two weeks in, Dodgers starters are averaging 16 outs and an ERA near four and that includes 20 percent of those starts by Clayton Kershaw.

So restart the cycle.

So rest comes and goes. Remedies come and go. Prevention plans come and go.

And then Rich Hill stands on a pitcher’s mound surrounded by people whose only reaction is to summon someone new to pitch for a while. It’s all their reaction can be, really, given that Hill throws a baseball for a living, and throwing a baseball results in him not being able to throw a baseball anymore, and allowing for all the stuff that could go wrong with a pitcher’s body this is a little like totaling your car because the side-view mirror is fogged up.

The ailment threatened to torpedo last summer’s trade for Hill, until the blistering was resolved temporarily. Now the Dodgers are a couple payments into a three-year, $48 million contract with Hill. Maybe they’ll figure it out and Hill will make 90 starts in that time, and follow Clayton Kershaw in a lot of October series, but in the meantime manager Dave Roberts would sit in the home dugout this week and say, basically, the organization has little idea how to fix this or to treat it going forward.

The easy answer is to allow the blister to heal through inactivity. And yet, Roberts pointed out, “He was shut down all winter and it came back.” Ergo, he said, “You could argue that resting it isn’t the solution.” Clearly, not resting it might also be a problem.

The easy answer is to throw fewer curveballs, which, apparently, create the stress that creates the blisters. Except the curveball is the pitch that gets all those batters out and made Hill worth all that money. Or, perhaps, to re-grip the curveball, except that’s how he throws it in order to get it to do the things it does. To which Roberts said, “We’re open to anything right now. We’re kind of baffled.”

One possibility is to have Hill throw out of the bullpen in the short term, so that the blister that forms on the 30th or 40th or 50th pitch never bubbles up, because there is no 30th or 40th or 50th pitch. Or, perhaps, as you might speculate, the frequency of work required of a reliever actually serves to further inflame the vulnerable area, as the rest periods are shorter.

