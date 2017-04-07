Dodgers place Hill on 10-day DL with blister on hand

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) adjusts his cap after allowing a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DENVER (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

The 37-year-old left-hander spent more than a month on the DL last season while dealing with blisters on his fingers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was ''not a big issue'' before Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies: ''For us, just to kind of get ahead of it and knowing what we learned from last year, it just made sense. Throughout spring training, his (preseason) start in Anaheim, there was nothing. And so I don't know if it was a little deviation in his pregame.''

Hill felt discomfort late in Wednesday's 3-1 win over San Diego and was taken out after he allowed two hits and one run in five innings. His next scheduled start was Monday in Chicago. Roberts did not say would take Hill's place, but mentioned relievers Ross Stripling or Alex Wood.

Right-handed reliever Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Hill's spot on the roster.

