Doan trade talk 'overblown'; Habs owner OK with Olympics (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Check out the Pittsburgh Penguins full uniform for their Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]

• Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka said trade talk around captain Shane Doan is “overblown.” [Arizona Sports]

• Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson says he’d be OK with NHL players taking part in the Olympics: “I think it’s important to give a star player a chance to represent their country and it’s a proud moment for them and I support that.” [Montreal Gazette]

• The Detroit Red Wings look like they won’t make the playoffs. Which veteran pieces are on the trading block for the struggling group? [Detroit Free Press]

• Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis envisions a day when a player born and trained in China will play in the NHL. He also believes that day isn’t far off. [NHL]

• Chicago Blackhawks goaltenders Corey Crawford and Scott Darling are not fans of the NHL’s new streamlined pants for netminders. [Chicago Tribune]

• Will the firing of coach Ken Hitchcock salvage the St. Louis Blues season? [St. Louis Game Time]

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

• Major financing proposals for renovations to Scottrade Center, home of the Blues, and construction of a soccer stadium passed the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee Wednesday night, but with some changes. Most of the changes applied to the Scottrade Center proposal, which would total $105 million from city funds over 30 years including cash and interest payments. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets have struggled recently in putting away opponents in recent games. [Columbus Dispatch]

• San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson answers many questions, including one about the futures of pending unrestricted free agents Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton. [San Jose Mercury News]

• The hope is that following a sub-par first half where, at one point, Johnny Gaudreau sat sixth in team scoring, the winger gained confidence from his last handful of days, which included scoring the overtime winner at the Ottawa Senators before hanging with the world’s greatest players in Los Angeles at the NHL All-Star Game. [Calgary Herald]

• Explaining and examining the Pittsburgh Penguins’ defensive structure. [The Pens Blog]

• Very quietly, after years of ineptitude on home ice, the Buffalo Sabres have recently morphed into a strong team at KeyBank Center, winning four straight games. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Going position-by-position, here are the five best team/position combos in NHL history to feature at least four elite stars. [The Hockey News]

• A conversation with Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt on his path to the NHL and his college memories along with some other topics. [The Hockey Writers]

• Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Burrows talks about going undrafted, trade rumors and how the game of young center Bo Horvat compares to the style of former Canuck Ryan Kesler. [Sportsnet]

• Mark Stone or Mikael Granlund for your fantasy hockey team? Breaking down the two forwards from a statistical perspective. [Dobber Hockey]

• A Vegas Golden Knights twist on the executive orders of President Donald Trump. [SinBin Vegas]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• Ranking the Los Angeles Kings prospects No. 4 and No. 5 at mid-season. [Mayor’s Manor]

• NHL players and hockey media have yet to speak out over Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-centric countries from entering the United States for the immediate future. Meanwhile, this has been almost a daily topic in the NBA. Why has hockey been silent on this? [The Comeback]

Finally, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has a long history of taking out the legs of players.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



