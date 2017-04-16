Dion Phaneuf's OT goal caps Senators' Game 2 comeback vs. Bruins (Video)

The Ottawa Senators will head to Boston for Game 3 with a split in their series with the Bruins after a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory Saturday afternoon.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The hero in overtime was Dion Phaneuf, who scored his first ever postseason game-winning goal in 1:59 into the extra period.

“That’s the biggest one I’ve scored,” Phaneuf said via the Ottawa Citizen. “It feels great to get it for our group. Every guy on our team found a way to elevate their game tonight. It took everyone, but it feels great.”

Ottawa’s win was all the more meaningful after a memorable third period that saw them erase a 3-1 deficit with a pair of goals in a span of 2:20.

Chris Wideman cut the Bruins lead to 3-2 with 14:32 to go, and 140 seconds later it was Derick Brassard tying the game after a splendid show by Erik Karlsson.

To add to the memorable Game 2 moments, it was Clarke MacArthur who scored the first Senators goal with a power play tally midway through the first period. The goal was MacArthur’s first since April 19, 2015.

The series resumes Monday at TD Garden even a 1-1.

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy

MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY: