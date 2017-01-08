Dillon Brooks ejected for Draymond Green-esque groin kick (Video)

A college basketball player kicked somebody Saturday, and no, it wasn’t Grayson Allen.

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks is the guilty party this time. During the first half of the Ducks’ game against Washington State, Brooks drove and missed a layup. As he fought unsuccessfully for the rebound, he fell to the ground, then lashed out at Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson behind the play:

Here's the video of Dillon Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul that resulted in ejection w/replay. Does it look intentional to you? #GoDucks #UOvsWSU pic.twitter.com/x109zkR4UZ — Mike Skow (@MikeKEZI9) January 8, 2017





There’s a case to defend Brooks with here, but it’s a bit of a stretch. It doesn’t look like a natural reaction. Granted, his leg is in an awkward position, and is it appeared to get caught under him, he could have panicked. But with the left one in a natural position, it doesn’t seem like the right one should kick up with such violence.

Brooks, who came into the game averaging 14.3 points per game, was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Oregon and Washington State were tied 37-37 at halftime.