Did young son of Indians GM leak Francisco Lindor contract extension?

When you put a live microphone in front of a young child, any number of things can happen.

As we learned on Saturday, that includes leaking news about potentially notable negotiations involving one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

During the Cleveland Indians radio broadcast, six-year-old Brody Chernoff, who’s the son of general manager Mike Chernoff, was invited into the booth to say a few words on air. What started as good fun, soon turned to serious business when Brody innocently noted that his dad wants superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor to play for the Indians for seven more years.

You can hear the pertinent exchange beginning at the 3:30 mark below.

For those unable to listen, it goes like this.

Tom Hamilton: Let me ask you, just between us and all the people listening. Dad had any phone calls lately? Who’s he trying to get. Because he won’t tell us. Can you?

Brody Chernoff: He’s trying to get Lindor to play for seven more years.

TH: OK. We better not talk anymore Brody. There you have it folks, we’ve finally had a scoop on the Indians’ radio network.

The exchange is a must listen.

The Cleveland Indians want to keep Francisco Lindor around for awhile, which is sound baseball judgment. (Getty Images) More

Given that Brody Chernoff gave a specific number of years, we’re going to assume this was a genuine leak of information. Not that it would have any impact on the negotiations mind you. Though maybe it would have had he stuck around long enough to reveal the financial details.

We do know the Indians are in the middle of finalizing a long-term deal with infielder Jose Ramirez. That would confirm Mike Chernoff has been working very hard lately. But we’re guessing all future calls will be fielded behind closed doors and not discussed at the dinner table.

