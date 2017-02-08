Did Red Wings get hosed in overtime? (Video)

The NHL season is reaching ‘every point is precious’ territory.

Naturally the Detroit Red Wings – who are starving for points – were ticked off when they lost in overtime on what they perceived to be a missed call.

Brandon Dubinsky and Henrik Zetterberg were fighting for the puck in the neutral zone. Zetterberg had the puck on his stick when Dubinsky whipped around and slammed his stick against the shaft of Zetterberg’s. (That’s what she said.)

The stick of Zetterberg’s snaps. Here’s the post-game evidence from Ansar Khan of MLive:

As is the rule, Zetterberg drops the broken stick. He opts to skate back to the Detroit Red Wings bench so the team can make a change. This leads to the Columbus Blue Jackets getting a chance 3-on-2 when Seth Jones rockets home the game winner.

The Red Wings did not leave the ice after the goal.

Both Zetterberg and head coach Jeff Blashill wanted to have words with the officials. The faithful at Joe Louis Arena were not pleased as well and rained garbage from the skies on to the ice.

Let’s break this down a little bit.

First, did Dubinsky break a rule? Technically, yes.

From the 2016-17 NHL Rulebook:

Because this is the NHL we deal in shades of gray. The rule is only enforceable when the Referee determines it is. If the refs don’t see it or decide not to call it, not much Detroit can do.

Second, did Dubinsky make a play for the puck?

Zetterberg’s play with the puck clearly beats Dubinsky to the point his back is to the Red Wings captain. Dubinsky has to spin himself around in order to cut off Zetterberg’s path. In doing so, he whips his stick around and down.

Is it possible his stick connects with Zetterberg’s at the perfect moment? Probably not.

Look at Dubinsky’s head as he turns around, he appears to know where the puck and Zetterberg’s stick are before taking a swipe.

Granted this is a still from a high speed event, but c’mon. It’s Brandon Dubinsky. Giving him the benefit of the doubt is … unnatural.

After the game, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch tweeted out:

What say you, loyal readers? Good non-call or did the Red Wings get hosed?

