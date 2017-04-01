Did Deshaun Watson get asked to leave a Tuscaloosa bar?

In case you missed it: Clemson beat Alabama for the national title this past season.

The Tigers won because the Crimson Tide couldn’t stop Deshaun Watson (again).

It may be three months too late, but it looks like the Tide finally figured out how to. Kind of.

Watson was apparently made to feel very unwelcome Friday at a bar near Bryant-Denny Stadium, leaving after several patrons, including former Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson and defensive end Wallace Gilberry, appeared to tell the Heisman runner-up to leave. One woman is overheard being apologetic as Watson makes his way out.





BREAKING: We have footage of Ryan Anderson and Wallace Gilberry telling Deshaun to get out of the bar pic.twitter.com/lZe002a8fW — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 1, 2017





Nothing like a little southern hospitality for a guy expected to be drafted in the first round later this month.

For its part, the bar, InnisFree, apologized, saying it had nothing to do with Watson’s ejection:

And another Tuscaloosa establishment, Druid City Brewing, made sure to reach out to Watson and make him feel welcome.

.@DeshaunWatson4 you're welcome in our place. We'll even buy the first round (soon you can afford the ones after that). https://t.co/FMrCYNEsM9 — Druid City Brewing (@DruidCityBrew) April 1, 2017





