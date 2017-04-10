Devonte Graham's return eases pressure on Kansas to land impact recruit

When Devonte Graham announced on Sunday that he intends to return for his senior season, it didn’t just cement Kansas as the favorite to capture the Big 12 for the 14th year in a row.

Graham’s return also eases the pressure on the Jayhawks to land a marquee point guard this spring to replace consensus national player of the year Frank Mason.

Although Graham has played mostly off ball the past couple years alongside Mason, he is a capable ball handler and natural point guard. The possibility of spending more time at that position had to make returning to Kansas a more attractive option for him.

In addition to Graham, Kansas has several other guards capable of handling the ball. Mississippi State transfer and former five-star recruit Malik Newman is a combo guard who could slide into Graham’s former role, while incoming four-star freshman Marcus Garrett should also see playing time off the bench next season.

Throw in wings LaGerald Vick and Svi Mykhaliuk (if he chooses to return for his senior season), and that’s a potent backcourt whether Bill Self lands another impact guard this spring or not.

Kansas remains in heavy pursuit of heralded five-star point guard Trevon Duval, who also is considering Duke, Arizona, Seton Hall and Baylor. The Jayhawks have also offered Thomas Allen, a three-star guard who originally signed with NC State but recently received his release after Mark Gottfried’s firing.

The return of Graham and the addition of Newman raise the question whether Kansas needs Duval as much as some of his fellow suitors do. Duval could start at point guard with Newman playing exclusively wing and Graham returning to the off-ball role in which he has thrived the past two seasons, but at this point he’s more luxury than necessity for the Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-2 Graham averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 assists this past season for a Kansas team that captured the Big 12 by four games and advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Oregon.

While Graham’s return may make it more difficult for Kansas to land Duval, it’s more valuable for the Jayhawks to bring back a senior leader than to merely increase the possibility of netting an impact freshman.

