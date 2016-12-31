Devils’ John Moore stretched off after Tom Wilson hit; suspension coming?

Very scary scene in the New Jersey Devils’ game against the Washington Capitals on New Year’s Eve, and controversial Capitals forward Tom Wilson was the catalyst for it.

Just 3:10 in the game, Devils defenseman John Moore played the puck against the end boards of his own zone. His back to the rest of the ice, he glanced to his left twice before playing the puck. That’s when Wilson gave him a hard hit to the back of Moore’s shoulder.

Moore’s head bounced violently against the glass, to the point where his helmet popped off. He crumpled to the ice. Training and medical staff arrived, and Moore stayed down for several silent minutes at Prudential Center in Newark.

Finally, with the help of his teammates, who lifted him onto a stretcher, Moore was wheeled off the ice and taken to a local hospital.

Obviously Moore’s health is paramount in the thoughts of hockey fans at the moment, but Wilson’s hit is also going to be mulled over: Was it worthy of a suspension?

Even if Wilson appears to pull up just a shade before delivering that hit, he still drives his right arm into Moore’s back, causing his head to violently hit the glass. It’s a letter-of-the-law boarding penalty at a minimum, a reckless hit against a defenseless opponent.

Wilson’s been on the Department of Player Safety’s radar for over a year, but has avoided suspensions like he’s got blackmail material on them or something. One imagines that won’t continue here, as an avoidable hit put an opponent on a stretcher.

