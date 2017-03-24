Detroit's J.D. Martinez expected to miss 3-4 weeks

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez runs to first during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Martinez is a great fantasy option when on the field, as shown in his 2015 season with a .282 average, 38 home runs, 93 runs and 102 RBIs. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez is expected to miss the beginning of the season with a right foot injury.

Martinez sprained his foot last weekend, and manager Brad Ausmus told reporters Friday he is expected to be out three to four weeks. The injury is an early blow to a Detroit team that was hoping for improved health this season after keeping its roster largely intact.

Martinez hit .307 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 120 games last season, when the Tigers finished second in the AL Central, eight games behind Cleveland. Martinez missed time last year with a fractured elbow.

Detroit was already facing an uncertain situation in center field, where Mikie Mahtook, Tyler Collins and JaCoby Jones are all options.