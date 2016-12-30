Derek Willis intentionally missed a free throw so Isaiah Briscoe could get his triple-double

Triple-double-chasing has a deep and storied history in the NBA and college basketball. It includes 40-footers at the buzzer, “selfish unselfishness,” layups on a player’s own team’s basket, and running JaVale McGee off screen after screen despite bricks and air balls.

It’s a tactic that has drawn the ire of coaches and fans, especially basketball purists, over the years. But what about when it’s not the player who’s one rebound away who does the chasing, but rather a sly teammate?

Then it’s awesome.

Triple-double lovers, meet Kentucky’s Derek Willis, who did this with Wildcat guard Isaiah Briscoe one board away from only the third triple-double in Kentucky men’s basketball history:

Derek Willis with the greatest intentionally missed free throw in UK basketball history since Eric Bledsoe in the 2010 SEC Tournament final. pic.twitter.com/BpKWXSTxNJ — Not Jerry Tipton (@NotJerryTipton) December 30, 2016





Briscoe confirmed after the game that this wasn’t just any old missed free throw. Via Kentucky Sports Radio:

“[Willis] was just like, ‘Yo, you need one more rebound?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ He said he got me. So, shoutout to Derek, for real. I appreciate that.”

And the best part about Willis’s maneuver? His cheeky side-eyed glance at Briscoe as he received the ball from the ref:

This is the "I'm about to get you a triple-double" face. pic.twitter.com/vluy1wzr6b — TJ Beisner (@Beisner_cn2) December 30, 2016





Watch Derek Willis give Isaiah Briscoe the "look", before intentionally missing this free throw on his side to give him the triple-double. pic.twitter.com/KBPHnyPK1r — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) December 30, 2016





The second best part: Willis’s sneaky celebration after Briscoe came down with the rebound:

Briscoe finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, so Willis’s miss turned out to be the difference. Kentucky won the game 99-76.