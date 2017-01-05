Denis Guryanov lifts Russia past Sweden in OT

Russia goaltender Ilya Samsonov deflects a shot as they face Sweden during the first period of the bronze medal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) -- Denis Guryanov scored at 33 seconds of overtime to give Russia a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Thursday in the world junior hockey bronze-medal game.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin attempted to feed the puck back to Alexander Nylander, but the scoring leader couldn't control it. Guryanov, a 19-year-old Dallas Stars minor leaguer, jumped on the puck and put a backhander through goalie Felix Sandstrom's legs.

Ilya Samsonov, a 2015 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals, made 38 saves for Russia, allowing only Jonathan Dahlen's tying goal midway through the second period. Minnesota draft pick Kirill Kaprizov scored for Russia at 16 seconds of the second, his tournament-leading ninth goal.

Russia won its seventh straight medal, winning gold in 2011, silver in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and bronze in 2013, 2014 and 2017. Sweden now finished fourth in three consecutive tournaments.