No jury verdict yet in Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is seated during closing arguments in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -- The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has finished its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Jurors went home Friday after 6+ hours of deliberations. They will resume deliberations Monday.

Earlier Friday, the jury asked the judge to clarify the law on the testimony of witnesses given immunity from prosecution.

The prosecution's star witness, Alexander Bradley, was given immunity.

Bradley said he saw Hernandez shoot two men in 2012. Hernandez's lawyers told the jury Bradley was the shooter.

Judge Jeffrey Locke said the jury should not rely solely on the testimony of an immunized witness and needs corroboration of at least one element of the crime.

The former New England Patriots tight end is already serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.