Deion Sanders opens up (a bit) on the Falcons' chances, Georgia Dome history

HOUSTON — Before Matt and Julio, before the Dirty Bird, before either Super Bowl visit for the Atlanta Falcons, there was Neon Deion.

Deion Sanders, Prime Time his ownself, started his NFL career with Atlanta, and to this day considers himself a Falcon. Over the course of five seasons (several partial, as he split time with the Atlanta Braves), Sanders snared 24 interceptions, scored three touchdowns and established himself as quite simply the most dominant cornerback in NFL history. Now an NFL Network contributor, he spent some time Thursday breaking down bits and pieces of Atlanta’s Super Bowl run.

“I like Atlanta for a multitude of reasons,” he said. “The quarterback is playing stellar football. The two running backs are viable. They’ve got a pretty good offensive line, and arguably the best receiver in the game.”

Deion Sanders in action. (Getty) More

They’re also moving into a new stadium, leaving behind the House that Deion Built – the Georgia Dome, which opened while Sanders was still a Falcon. Asked to recall some of his best moments there, Sanders paused, reining in emotion, and recalled the late Whitey Zimmerman, the Falcons’ equipment manager at the time.

“He was a dear, dear friend, a great equipment man,” Sanders said. “I remember losing to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night and calling Whitey on Thursday on our way back to Atlanta, saying, ‘I’m playing [tonight for the Falcons].’ He said, ‘I already know. I got your stuff already packed.’ And I played in the game. One of the best equipment men ever to live.”

(Sanders’ memory checks out: the Phillies eliminated Sanders’ Braves from the National League Championship Series on Oct. 13, 1993, a Wednesday, and the Falcons beat the Rams the next night at the Georgia Dome.) Zimmerman, sadly, died unexpectedly in 1994.

Sanders didn’t bite on a question about how he’d cover Julio Jones, saying that the eras are too different. (And so are the sizes: Jones has at least 2 inches and 30 pounds on Sanders at his prime.) Sanders also shied away from any discussion of the greatest Falcons in history. “I don’t rank people, man. I don’t rank players. I leave that up to you guys,” he said, which seems a strange thing for an analyst to say, but we’ll roll with it.

So we’ll call it here: along with Matt Ryan, Jones, Roddy White, and Tommy Nobis, Deion Sanders ranks as one of the finest Falcons ever. Sunday will determine whether Jones and Ryan knock him down a slot or two.

And should the Falcons win that game?

“It would mean everything to Atlanta,” he said. “Regardless of race, income, social standing, it would bring people together … I’m happy for them. I love their ownership, and the players are doing a phenomenal job. And the fans are there.”

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.