Defoe nets brace as Sunderland pound Palace

Sunderland stunned Crystal Palace with three goals in the space of five minutes at the end of the first half en route to a 4-0 rout Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace (5-4-15) started the better but it was the Black Cats who took the lead after nine minutes. Sebastian Larsson swung a free kick into the box from just past the halfway line. Crystal Palace struggled to clear it before Lamine Kone showed great technique to sweep it into the far corner.

Crystal Palace came back at the Black Cats (5-4-15), and should have leveled after 21 minutes, but James Tomkins headed wide from just a few yards out. The game was then ripped away from the Eagles after a frantic end to the first 45. Didier Ndong struck with a pinpoint effort from range after robbing the ball in midfield on 43 minutes.

Then, with Palace still licking their wounds, Adnan Januzaj picked out Jermain Defoe in the box who finished from a tight angle, before Sunderland's talisman then struck again with a great spin and finish just before the half-time whistle.

Sunderland and Palace are both tied at the bottom of the table with 19 points, but two clear of safety.