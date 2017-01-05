Defense key as Pistons host Hornets

Reggie Jackson realizes the Detroit Pistons will continue to flounder if they don't start playing harder on defense.

Detroit's defensive issues have been the main reason why the team has dropped five games under .500 with the midway point fast approaching. The Pistons, who host Charlotte on Thursday, have lost 11 of their last 16 games while allowing opponents to shoot 47 percent or better from the field in nine of those outings.

Indiana tore apart their defense on Tuesday, shooting a season-high 58.1 percent while capturing its second victory at The Palace in less than three weeks, 121-116.

"Especially starting the game, we have to come out and want to talk to each other," said Jackson, Detroit's starting point guard. "We have to come out and want to be loud, communicate what we are going through, be mindful of the people we are playing and where we want to send them, and then just come out and compete. It's been carrying on for awhile. We don't come out ready to compete. It takes us getting punched in the mouth a few times to wake up and realize we are in a fight."

Coach Stan Van Gundy made a lineup change six games ago, inserting Jon Leuer at power forward. It hasn't made the desired impact. The Pistons (16-21) have gone 2-4 since, with their only victories coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers playing without LeBron James and the injury-riddled Miami Heat.

"It's two games in a row where we've given up 66 (points) in the first half," he said. "We have to go back and look (then) decide not only who to play but what we need to do and what we need to work on. We just haven't been able to stop anybody."

The Hornets have been dealing with some defensive breakdowns of their own but they made the necessary stops down the stretch against Oklahoma City on Wednesday. They outscored the Thunder 36-24 in the fourth quarter of a 123-112 victory.

"The biggest thing for me is the fourth-quarter defense," coach Steve Clifford said. "It's been more than a problem and obviously they're really good offensively. Twenty-four is a number you're going to win with."

Foul shooting was also a major factor. The Hornets attempted 26 more free throws than the Thunder and outscored them 40-19 at the line.

"We've been getting to the line pretty much all year," Clifford said. "We're top six, I believe, in free throw attempts. It's been one of our biggest strengths. And we're number one in not fouling. We're driving the ball and getting the ball into the paint."

Charlotte (20-16) lost its previous two games and has given up an average of 117 points over the last three games.

"We've been playing really well offensively but defensively we just haven't been ourselves," point guard Kemba Walker said. "Just a lot of things to clean up. We've been really up and down, really inconsistent, with our defense."

Walker is averaging 24 points against the Pistons this season. The teams split their first two meetings at Charlotte, with the Hornets prevailing 87-77 on Dec. 7 after the Pistons rolled to a 112-89 win a week earlier.