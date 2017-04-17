In defence of Bellerin: Under-fire full-back still a Barcelona target for a reason

At a time of crisis, it’s vital that everyone unites together as one. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is experiencing his worst run of form since breaking through into the starting line-up two years ago and it has coincided with the club’s worst ever season under Arsene Wenger, which has seen them lose four away games on the trot for the first time under the Frenchman.

Neville slams silent Conte for defeat

Bellerin is part of a back five that has conceded three goals in four successive away league games for the first time since 1929 and the criticism targeted at the Spaniard is something he is not used to dealing with. He was one of several players targeted with chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" as he came over to take a throw-in in front of the away section during the second half of the Gunners 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, where boos rang out as he and the rest of the Arsenal players greeted their fans at full-time.

“It will make me stronger, that’s how I see it. Some people can be destroyed or collapse but I think I and everyone at the club needs to look at it positively," he explained.

“We just need to do our job on the pitch. We know that fans are angry, we know that people want results because we’re Arsenal and that’s what’s expected from us.”

View photos Bellerin More

Indeed, while the chants weren’t specifically directed at Bellerin, as many have alluded to following the game, it is worth noting that the player’s form has been mediocre since returning from a five-week ankle injury lay off in November. Others have suggested that his lapses in defensive concentration are down to the fact he signed a £100,000-per-week bumper contract extension while on the sidelines five months ago.

“He has not come back to his level since he has been injured,” said Wenger.

“You get bad habits and you forget that your job first is to defend and win challenges because you protect yourself a little bit.

Lyon players attacked by Bastia fans

“Then you realise you have to come back and I think now he is trying to focus again on what is ­important, to defend well and after he can give us that extra bit that is important as well.

“He is guy who is genuinely ­Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain. Like all the players, they are focused, conscious that they want to respond and ­accept completely that we were not at the level.”





View photos Arsenal West Brom Hector Bellerin Nacho Monreal More

Read More