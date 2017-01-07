Dayton holds off Rhode Island 67-64, stays undefeated in A10

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Scoochie Smith had 21 points, five rebounds and six assists, Kendall Pollard added 18 points on his 22nd birthday and Dayton held off Rhode Island 67-64 in an Atlantic 10 showdown on Friday night.

Kyle Davis split a pair of free throws for the Flyers (12-3, 3-0) at 12 seconds and again in the final second after Rhode Island's Jarvis Garrett missed a jumper that would have tied it with six seconds left.

E.C. Matthews' 3-pointer pulled the Rams (10-5, 2-1) within 63-62 with 1:06 remaining, and Kuran Iverson's jumper cut the deficit to one again with 18 seconds left.

Dayton trailed for the entire first half and most of the first 12 minutes of the second half. They took the lead for good at 50-49 on Pollard's dunk during the middle of an 11-0 run capped by their largest lead of the game, 55-49 on Darrell Davis' free throws with 6:13 left.

Iverson had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Rhode Island.