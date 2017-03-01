David Ross will be the first MLB player to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Today, we are celebrating an important MLB first. Do you know what it is? This incredibly momentous, important occasion we are celebrating?

There will finally be an MLB player on Dancing with the Stars. *cue chorus of hallelujahs*

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that retired back-up catcher David Ross, most recently of the curse breaking, World Series Winning Chicago Cubs, would be the first MLB player to compete on ABC’s competitive reality show “Dancing with the Stars.”

To support his former teammate, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made a video.





“Good luck, and try not to suck.” Wise, inspring words, Rizzo.

The rest of the lineup for the 24th season of “Dancing with the Stars” was also announced Wednesday morning, and it looks like Grandpa Rossy will have some formidable competition. Gymnast and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be competing, as will figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings. Dancer and actress Charo is also on the show this season, as is Mr. T, for some reason. But hey, who doesn’t want to see Mr. T dance?

David Ross may be the first baseball player on the show, but he’s far from the first athlete. In fact, there have been enough athletes on the show throughout the previous 23 seasons that there have been nine athlete winners. The most recent athlete to take the crown? Laurie Hernandez, the Olympic gymnast who in 2016 won gold in the team event (alongside teammate Simone Biles) and silver on the balance beam. Considering that Biles is competing this year, and probably wants to follow in her teammates footsteps, David Ross has his work cut out for him.

If you want to watch David Ross try to waltz, samba, swing dance, or cha-cha-cha, you can do it in less than a month! The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on March 20 at 8pm ET on ABC. Good luck, David! And don’t hurt yourself!

