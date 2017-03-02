David Price to see Dr. James Andrews after having elbow soreness

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price heard the three words no pitcher wants to hear Thursday: Dr. James Andrews. Price will meet with Andrews to seek a second opinion on his injured elbow, according to the Boston Globe.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Price first started feeling forearm soreness Wednesday, causing significant concern among the Red Sox. He underwent an MRI, though the team has not shared the results of the initial test just yet. The fact that he’s going to see Dr. Andrews suggests the Red Sox are worried about the issue.

Forearm soreness, MRI and second opinion is baseball’s version of the Axis of Evil. Red Sox are not optimistic about David Price’s elbow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2017

After signing a seven-year, $217 million deal with the Red Sox, Price struggled by his standards in his first season with the club. The 31-year-old lefty posted a 3.99 ERA over a league-high 230 innings. It was Price’s highest ERA since 2009. He’s owed $187 million over the next six seasons.

Despite those struggles, Price still put up solid peripherals. His strikeout rate was just above his career-average, while his walk rate remained elite. Because of that, there was some belief that Price was due for a rebound during his second go-around with the team.

That’s only going to happen if Price is able to stay on the field. Prior to this hiccup, Price has been one of baseball’s best workhorses. He ranks fifth in innings pitched since 2009, his first full season in the majors. He’s led the league twice in the stat, and has averaged an excellent 233 innings over the past three years. Price has only been placed on the disabled list once during his nine-year career. He missed 44 games with a triceps injury in 2013.

View photos David Price has been a workhorse throughout his career. (AP Photo) More

While a visit with Dr. Andrews is rarely a good thing, it’s hardly a death sentence for Price. The lefty has experienced similar issues in spring training in the past, according to manager John Farrell, though things were more severe this time around. He does have a strong track-record of staying healthy, so it’s possible he’ll be able to avoid significant surgery.

With that said, it’s reasonable to panic any time Dr. Andrews enters the picture. Even though he’s coming off a down season, losing Price for a lengthy period would be a big loss for the Red Sox. The team isn’t faced with that reality just yet, but it’s easy to expect the worst when Andrews is involved.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik