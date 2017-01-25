David Pastrnak snipes OT winner, breaks Bruins losing streak (Video)

With the Claude Julien death watch on, the Boston Bruins needed a win on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak delivered one unto them.

The Bruins forward scored his 20th goal of the season to give them a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at 4:13 of overtime:

Pastrnak earlier assisted on Brad Marchand’s 18th of the season, on the power play.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bruins, who peppered Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau with 49 shots.

More importantly, the goal snapped a 17-game goal drought for Pastrnak. His last goal came on Dec. 14.

Perhaps Claude Julien coaches for another day …

