David Krejci exits Game 5 vs. Senators with lower-body injury (Video)

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci exited Game 5 at the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury after a collision with Chris Wideman near the end of the first period.

The play happened with about three minutes left in the frame when Krejci received the puck in the neutral zone and tried to make a move around Wideman. The Senators defenseman then hit into Krejci’s left leg while going for the puck, which sent Krejci down to the ice.

Krejci was slow to get up and then limped to the bench and into the Bruins dressing room. Between periods the Bruins announced Krejci would miss the rest of the game. No penalty was called on the play.

Krejci hasn’t been 100 percent these playoffs and has already missed Games 1 and 2 of this series with an upper-body injury. When healthy he’s one of Boston’s top offensive weapons and had 23 goals and 54 points in 82 games this past year.

The Bruins are currently down 3-1 in their series with the Senators and a loss Friday would mean the end of their season.

