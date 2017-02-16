Although Darrelle Revis’ lawyer insists that the New York Jets star cornerback did nothing wrong and was trying to remove himself from an alleged fight in Pittsburgh last weekend, authorities disagreed.

Revis has pending charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault, after he was reportedly involved in a fight on the south side of Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety put out a statement on the incident and the pending charges (via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo).

The news of the fight broke on Thursday evening. Revis’ lawyer Blaine Jones told KDKA in Pittsburgh that Revis was visiting family (he attended Aliquippa (Pa.) High School and University of Pittsburgh), and he was allegedly assaulted by a group of five people. Jones said Revis went to get medical treatment for undisclosed injuries. That was a lot different than a WTAE report that said Pittsburgh police sources told the station two men were punched early Monday morning, and Pittsburgh police were investigating Revis.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety’s statement was much closer to WTAE’s report. It said a 22-year-old male approached Revis early Sunday morning, asked if he was Revis and the Jets cornerback said he was. The unidentified male began to record the conversation on his cell phone, and followed Revis. Revis “snatched the cell phone away,” tried to delete the video and tossed the phone into the roadway after the unidentified male was joined by a friend. There was a verbal argument, and another male came to assist Revis. The two men who were arguing with Revis “state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety’s report said. Both were unconscious for about 10 minutes, the report said. The report said authorities watched the cell phone video and identified Revis in it.

Despite the conflicting reports, Revis’ lawyer told Garafolo that Revis was not the aggressor and he was retreating from a volatile situation, which started when Revis bumped into one man in a group of “five or six guys.”

Revis’ future with the Jets was already shaky after his play slipped last season. The latest pending charges won’t help.

