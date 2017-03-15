Darrelle Revis has all charges dismissed against him after friend takes blame

Free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis has had all charges against him dismissed after facing multiple felony charges stemming from an incident in Pittsburgh, NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.

Revis’ friend and former high-school teammate, Rayshawn Bolton, was the other person with Revis on the night and was seen in a video in which two other men were knocked out. Bolton took the blame for punching the men and said it was his voice that said, “Shut up before I knock your [expletive] out next.”

Darrelle Revis had all charges dismissed against him.

Cris “find a fall guy” Carter must approve of this.

Revis’ lawyers issued a firm denial after charges were levied, and the judge appears to agree with them. The former New York Jets cornerback, who was released by the team after the incident, now has a chance to rebuild his career if he chooses and if teams believe he still can play following a tough season.

