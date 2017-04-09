UFC 210: Daniel Cormier submits Anthony Johnson again, Johnson announces retirement

Daniel Cormier has a deep and abiding love for professional wrestling, and he knows as well as anyone about the vagaries of crowds.

The UFC light heavyweight champion is beloved by most who know him. He’s a friendly, affable man who has no ego and is as accommodating as a person can get.

Since UFC crowds have chosen to make him the man they hate, Cormier has decided to roll with it.

After submitting Anthony Johnson with a rear naked choke at 3:37 of the second round Saturday in their light heavyweight title bout in the main event of UFC 210 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Cormier opted to embrace the heel image the fans have chosen to give him.

After a tearful Johnson inexplicably announced his retirement, saying he’s taking a new job unrelated to MMA, Cormier did his best to antagonize just about anyone in his path.

“I can’t get cheered, so what if I say this might be my last fight? Will you cheer me then?” Cormier shouted to the crowd, which booed even more loudly. Cormier got a devilish grin on his face and said, “Boo me. I’m getting money and championship belts!”

Though the outcome wasn’t surprising — Cormier submitted Johnson in the third round of UFC 187 on May 23, 2015, to win the belt that had been stripped from Jon Jones — the way the bout was contested was nothing like had been expected.

Johnson is a slugger with arguably the hardest punching power in the division. But he spent much of the first round in the clinch with Cormier, grappling along the cage.

The more boring the fight, the better it was for Cormier, a two-time Olympic wrestler who would have been content to grind it out that way for 25 minutes.

View photos Jon Jones gestures during the UFC 210 card in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday. (Getty Images) More

The action picked up after the fight ended. Cormier taunted both Jones and Jimi Manuwa, who was ringside hoping for a shot at the title.

“Stop pretending you want to fight me,” Cormier said to Manuwa. “You don’t want none of this.”

Later, appearing on Fox Sports 1, Cormier said, “If Jimi Manuwa wants to fight me, it’s a one-round fight. I’d get him out of there in no time.”

He saved most of his venom for Jones, a brilliant talent and the greatest fighter in the sport’s history who has been short-circuited by a series of self-imposed problems.

Jones failed multiple drug tests, and is currently serving a year’s suspension issued by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after failing a random test prior to UFC 200, when he was supposed to fight Cormier.

He’s eligible to return on July 6, only two days before UFC 213 in Las Vegas.

The two have had a long and complicated relationship. They got into a brawl in the lobby of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after a news conference, and both were penalized by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

They nearly came to blows several times prior to their bout on Jan. 3, 2015, at UFC 182.

View photos Daniel Cormier shouts at someone near the Octagon after defeating Anthony Johnson. (Getty Images) More

Cormier criticized Jones for all of his transgressions, and Jones repeatedly taunted him. But Jones has only fought once since defeating Cormier, and since that fight, got into a hit-and-run traffic accident in Albuquerque, N.M., that landed him in jail and saw him stripped of his belt, and then failed a random test prior to UFC 200.

So Cormier wasn’t in a mood to talk much about Jones, even though that’s the best title fight that could be made in the division and certainly the most lucrative.

