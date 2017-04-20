This Is What Dani Alves Said To Console A Teary Neymar Jr Last Night

From Esquire UK

Last night Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 to Juventus on aggregate. One player who took the defeat particularly hard was Neymar Jr who had tears in his eyes as the final whistle blew.

Instead of celebrating with his team, Dani Alves consoled the Brazilian striker as a mark of respect to club he used to play for.

Alves afterwards revealed that he told Neymar to forget about the loss and that he hadn't wanted to face his former club.

Cuadrado & Dani Alves with Neymar who was in tears. pic.twitter.com/xnQ48HPCTr - Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) April 19, 2017

"I told him that this is football, that's just the way it is," Alves said. "I already told him that I didn't want to take on Barcelona for all that we had gone through together, but that in these situations you have to leave feelings aside."

"Everyone defended their club colours and Neymar needn't be sad. It's just a defeat and he has to move on."

Fans got more than a little choked up at the show of solidarity and at their subsequent interchange on Instagram. Crying emoji #Instalove.

Dani Alves comforted his friend, Neymar, instead of celebrating with his teammates. Respect. pic.twitter.com/WtwwLSDyyR - Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) April 19, 2017

Dani Alves did not celebrate because his best friend Neymar was crying.



Respect. pic.twitter.com/GTP1NtLvU9 - All Football News (@AllFootballLive) April 19, 2017

Dani Alves Instagram :"I love you brother" Neymars reply killed me... pic.twitter.com/NpXYRY25gG - Goal Digger (@FCBGoalDigger) April 19, 2017

Dani Alves: "I love you Brother."



Neymar: "I love you too Brother. I wish you all the luck in the world." pic.twitter.com/ulk3VPFpK1 - 👩🏻 (@BarceIoniista) April 20, 2017

