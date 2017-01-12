Danault, Lehkonen each score twice as Canadiens top Jets 7-4

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27), Mark Scheifele (55) and Drew Stafford (12) celebrate after Scheifele's goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 in Winnipeg, Ontario. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Phillip Danault and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens dominated the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-4 victory Wednesday night.

Tomas Plekanec and Sven Andrighetto, with his first of the season, also had goals for the Canadiens. Shea Weber had a pair of assists, and Al Montoya, playing against his former team, made 22 saves.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on seven shots in his sixth straight start before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson late in the first period. Hutchinson stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.

Danault and Brian Flynn gave Montreal a 2-0 lead four minutes into the game on the team's second and third shots.

Mark Scheifele scored twice, Mathieu Perreault had a goal and assist and Bryan Little had his seventh of the season for Winnipeg. Drew Stafford added a pair of assists.

Danault opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the first period after the Jets lost a rebound, and Flynn made it 2-0 at 4:19.

Scheifele recorded his 18th goal of the season at 6:07, and the Jets tied it at 2 at 12:58 with Blake Wheeler's patient pass to Perreault as he was skating to the front of net.

Montreal regained the lead 1:03 later when Plekanec took advantage of a loose puck behind the Jets' net and quickly fired a shot into the corner of the net at 14:01 - ending Hellebuyck's night.

The Canadiens built a 5-2 lead early in the second period.

Winnipeg again lost the puck behind its net and Andrighetto tapped in a pass from Flynn at the 53-second mark.

Danault then skated down the entire length of the ice with the puck and scored his ninth goal of the season for the 5-2 lead at 4:31.

After Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice called a timeout, Scheifele scored a power-play goal at 5:06 while the Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell was in the penalty box for delay of game.

Nikolaj Ehlers assisted on the goal, extending his point streak to six games with five goals and three assists.

Lehkonen tipped a goal through traffic at 4:10 of the third and then scored 11 seconds into a power play for the 7-3 margin at 9:05.

Little finished the scoring at 10:04 with a shot through Montoya's pads.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Thursday night.

Jets: start a three-game road trip starting Friday in Arizona.