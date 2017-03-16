Dana White: Nick and Nate Diaz keep turning down fights

Fight fans have been waiting to see when Nick and Nate Diaz will make their respective returns to the UFC. However, it appears that neither brother is too interested in stepping back into the Octagon in the near future.

UFC president Dana White revealed that he has offered both Diaz brothers fights over the past couple of months and the Stockton, California natives have scoffed in response.

“We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down. Nick, too,” White told TMZ.

Nate Diaz was last seen in a blockbuster rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202. Diaz lost a decision but the bout earned him a massive payday as McGregor evened up the series. But with McGregor waiting to land a megafight with Floyd Mayweather, the trilogy is on hold. In the interim, Diaz allegedly shuttered a bout with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and the belief is that he’s holding out until he lands the McGregor fight.

“I have no idea. Maybe he is [holding out for McGregor],” White said. “Conor has endless possibilities for fights.”

With the Irishman having plenty of options, a fight with Nate Diaz is likely on the lower end of the totem pole.

As for Nick Diaz, the 33-year-old hasn’t fought since January 2015 when he dropped a decision to Anderson Silva that was later changed to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for a banned substance. He was sidelined with a suspension until last August but has yet to book a fight with the UFC. He’s openly asked for bouts with Georges St-Pierre and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. However, with both names tied to each other, Diaz is left out in the cold. He recently turned down a fight with Robbie Lawler and is showing no signs of jumping back into action anytime soon.

It appears that both Diaz brothers are content with sitting on the bench until what they deem the right opportunity comes along. Until then, we won’t be seeing the 209 representatives inside of the cage.