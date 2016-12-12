Dadtaughtmewell wins feature by half-length at Los Alamitos

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) -- Dadtaughtmewell led all the way to win the $27,690 feature by a half-length Sunday at Los Alamitos.

Ridden by Martin Garcia, Dadtaughtmewell ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.78 and paid $9.80, $4.40 and $2.80 as the 7-2 third choice.

Deep Consideration returned $3.40 and $2.80, while Freddies Dream was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $4 to show.

Trained by Dean Pederson, Dadtaughtmewell increased his career earnings to $89,485, with five wins in 18 starts. He began the year 0 for 6 and has now won two in a row.