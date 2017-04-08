Dabo Swinney says Clemson plans to visit White House

While North Carolina’s men’s basketball team remains undecided about a potential visit to the White House, Clemson’s football program is planning on visiting President Trump and currently working on a date for a trip.

“I hope so,” Swinney said Friday on SiriusXMCollege. “I think there’s a couple days that they’re pending to kind of work all that out, but absolutely. I don’t care who’s in the White House — the opportunity to go and visit the White House is a special privilege. Put all the political stuff aside: This is a unique experience for everyone involved.”

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

Swinney recalled visiting Washington D.C. as a player when the Crimson Tide won the national title in 1992, and he wants to offer that same chance to his players, although it sounds as though he has no problem if anyone chooses to not make the trip.

“I got a chance to do it when I was a player in ’92 and we went to the White House and Bill Clinton had just been elected, and what a neat experience that was. We went to the Capitol. We got to see the White House in a way that very few people get to see it. It was just a great experience. So absolutely we’re going to provide our team and staff that opportunity. If somebody doesn’t want to go then they don’t go. But I’m going and I’m fired up about it and can’t wait to take the Clemson Tigers to D.C. as the national champions.”

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

In the aftermath of his team’s national title win Monday night, UNC coach Roy Williams said “let me think about it” in regards to a potential visit for the Tar Heels. National champion South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said her team would go if invited, too.

For more Clemson news, visit TigerIllustrated.com.

– – – – – – –

Matt Fortuna is a contributor for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Matt_Fortuna