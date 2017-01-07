Dabo Swinney believes Clemson is the only team that has a chance of beating Alabama

TAMPA, Florida — If anyone has a chance to beat No. 1 Alabama, it’s Clemson. According to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney, whose team lost 45-40 to Alabama in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, compared the two teams to famous boxers Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier during media day Saturday before Monday’s national title game rematch.

“These are two great — these are the two best teams, and to be honest with you, I don’t think there’s another team out there that’s capable of beating Alabama,” Swinney said. “I think we’re probably the only team that has a chance.

“You know, that’s — and we do, we’ve got a solid chance. But we’ve got to go toe to toe. Whoever is Ali, whoever is Frazier, it’s two great guys battling it out. That’s the way it is, and I love that. It’s never been easy. My entire life, nothing has been easy, and this is the way it ought to be. If we’re going to get it done, then we ought to have to play and beat a team like Alabama.”

Given that he’s using Ali and Frazier as his comparison, Swinney certainly hopes his team is the Ali of the scenario. The two undefeated boxers met in the Fight of the Century in 1971 and Frazier won a 15-round decision.

Ali got his revenge in their rematch three years later. No. 2 Clemson’s only had to wait a year for it’s chance to beat Alabama.

Outside of Ole Miss, who beat Alabama in September of 2015 (as the Tide made a quarterback change for the first and only time all season), Clemson’s been the team that’s come closest to toppling the Tide. And with its defensive line and offensive weapons, the Tigers are the best team Alabama’s faced over the past two seasons. While Ole Miss lost by five at home to Alabama in 2016, the Rebels didn’t make it to a bowl game.

So Swinney is probably right, especially given the lack of top-tier competition to Alabama in the SEC this season. But being the team that has a chance to beat the best doesn’t mean much unless the chance becomes reality. Clemson learned that a year ago.

“You want to be the best, and we’re getting a chance to play the best,” Swinney said. “We find a way to win this game, we’ll be just that, because you knocked off the champ. That’s just the way it is. They’ve got the swag, they’ve got the belt, and if we want that, we’ve got to beat them. Simple as that.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the assistant editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg